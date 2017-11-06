The 'I'm A Celeb' Launch Date's Been Revealed But Experts Fear The Camp's At Risk From A Giant Cyclone

The drama has already started!

Each year we gewt super excited about the return of 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here'. There was a point this year where we weren't sure that there would actually be a show, due to Ant's stint in rehab recently, but ITV have finally confirmed the launch date!

Sunday 19th November 2017 is the official launch date for the brand new series of the show, but weather experts have expressed some serious concerns that could actually put the series in jeopardy before it's even begun!

During this time of year, Australia is his by a number of seriously strong winds and according to expert analysts AccuWeather, cyclone season is arriving a lot earlier than it usually does.

Counting the critters as we speak... #ImACeleb A post shared by I'm A Celebrity... (@itvimacelebrity) onNov 5, 2017 at 1:15am PST

Speaking to the Daily Star, a spokesperson for AccuWeather confirmed, "An early start to the [cyclone] season is expected with a named cyclone forming before the end of December."

Cyclone's can bring powerful winds as fast as 170mph that would certainly mean the celebrity camp would need to be evacuated if it fell into the storm's path. The experts claimed the show could become a "washout" making filming very difficult.

The show is filmed in a camp at the edge of an Australian rainforest, so if the weather does become dangerous producers may need to look for a new locations to house the series.

