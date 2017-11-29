WATCH: I’m A Celeb’s Rebekah Vardy Reveals She Tried To Commit Suicide As A teen

29 November 2017, 16:08

The camp mates had a very honest discussion about mental health.

We might see celebrities as being superhuman, but anxiety and depression can creep up on anybody, as Rebekah Vardy confirmed as she and the I’m A Celeb… housemates had a very honest discussion about mental health and her attempt at suicide.

WATCH: 'I'm A Celeb's' Vanessa Once Starred In A Cheestring Advert & It Brings Back So Many Memories

Rebekah made the shocking admission after fellow campmate Iain Lee mentioned that suicide is one of the biggest killers amongst young men on the show.

She revealed, “I tried it when I was younger, this when I was about 14. [There wasn’t help around], no, because when I was that age it was just something that was pushed under the carpet. It had such a bad effect on me, I made some horrific decisions in my life.

“And I got to a point after I had my second child that it just hit me, and it does because you can’t run from it forever and that’s what I was doing. Because I had really bad post-natal depression with my second, it’s like Pandora’s box opens and when it opens you have to deal with it and it was kind of a knock-on effect after that.”

Thankfully, following some Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, Rebekah has managed to deal with her problems and keep them under control. She explained, “I had CBT therapy which changes your brain’s thought process, I had counselling and I was on anti-depressants for a while and then all of a sudden things just started getting better because you learn to deal with things. You learn that you can’t just put them in your back pocket. You need to talk and talking is really good and it helps you overcome so many things.”

We’re glad Rebekah is doing well and hopefully her speaking out on a show like I’m A Celeb will help others who find themselves in the same situation. 

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest 'I'm A Celeb' News!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Zara Larsson and boyfriend

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music & Celebrity

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  2. 2
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  3. 3
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  4. 4
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  5. 5
    Walk On Water (feat. Beyonce)
    Eminem
    itunes
  6. 6
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    17
    MK
    itunes
  8. 8
    Mona Lisa
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  9. 9
    The Thing About Love
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  10. 10
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  11. 11
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  12. 12
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  13. 13
    One Last Song
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  14. 14
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  15. 15
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  16. 16
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  17. 17
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  18. 18
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  19. 19
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  20. 20
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  21. 21
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
    itunes
  23. 23
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii / Rita Ora
    itunes
  24. 24
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  25. 25
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel
    itunes
  26. 26
    Dirty Sexy Money (feat. Charli XCX & French Montana)
    David Guetta, Afrojack
    itunes
  27. 27
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  28. 28
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  29. 29
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don Feat. French Montana
    itunes
  30. 30
    Lemon
    N.E.R.D & Rihanna
    itunes
  31. 31
    Echame La Culpa
    Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato
    itunes
  32. 32
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  33. 33
    Mi Gente (feat. Beyonce)
    Willy William, J Balvin
    itunes
  34. 34
    Golden Slumbers
    Elbow
    itunes
  35. 35
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  36. 36
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  37. 37
    Sucker for You
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  38. 38
    What Lovers Do (feat. SZA)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  39. 39
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  40. 40
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site