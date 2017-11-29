WATCH: I’m A Celeb’s Rebekah Vardy Reveals She Tried To Commit Suicide As A teen

The camp mates had a very honest discussion about mental health.

We might see celebrities as being superhuman, but anxiety and depression can creep up on anybody, as Rebekah Vardy confirmed as she and the I’m A Celeb… housemates had a very honest discussion about mental health and her attempt at suicide.

Rebekah made the shocking admission after fellow campmate Iain Lee mentioned that suicide is one of the biggest killers amongst young men on the show.

She revealed, “I tried it when I was younger, this when I was about 14. [There wasn’t help around], no, because when I was that age it was just something that was pushed under the carpet. It had such a bad effect on me, I made some horrific decisions in my life.

“And I got to a point after I had my second child that it just hit me, and it does because you can’t run from it forever and that’s what I was doing. Because I had really bad post-natal depression with my second, it’s like Pandora’s box opens and when it opens you have to deal with it and it was kind of a knock-on effect after that.”

Thankfully, following some Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, Rebekah has managed to deal with her problems and keep them under control. She explained, “I had CBT therapy which changes your brain’s thought process, I had counselling and I was on anti-depressants for a while and then all of a sudden things just started getting better because you learn to deal with things. You learn that you can’t just put them in your back pocket. You need to talk and talking is really good and it helps you overcome so many things.”

We’re glad Rebekah is doing well and hopefully her speaking out on a show like I’m A Celeb will help others who find themselves in the same situation.