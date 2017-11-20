'I'm A Celeb' Producers Are Set To Ruffle Some Feathers By Adding A Controversial New Campmate

20 November 2017, 17:29

I'm A Celebrity- Iain Lee

He'll certainly speak his mind!

After the current crop of 'I'm A Celebrity' campmates entered the jungle after parachuting and walking across planks on the top of skyscrapers etc, things have been pretty smooth.

Everyone seems to be getting on and it appears to be a really great bunch, so producers have decided to switch things up already.

Previous years have seen a few new campmates enter a couple of days after everyone else and it sounds like this year is no different, with two newbies reportedly joining the show this week.

Iain Lee
(Pic: PA)

According to reports, broadcaster and former Big Brother's Bit On The Side host Iain Lee is set to make his way into the jungle in an effort by producers to create some drama.

Speaking about the addition, a show insider told The Sun, "Iain isn't afraid to speak his mind. He's very much in the mould of Danny Baker, who was also a late arrival last year. He will not bite his tongue and is sure to break the harmonious camp's current mood very quickly."

"Expect fireworks."


(GIF: Giphy)

The second new campmate rumoured to be entering the jungle this week is Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale and reports of her joining the show saw calls for her to be suspended from the party.

With things starting to hot up in the jungle as the campmates get tired and hungry, these new entries could certainly spark some chaos within the group and we can't wait!

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when the campmates first entered their new jungle home...

 

 

