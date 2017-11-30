WATCH: Amir Khan Had No Idea He Was Being Filmed On ‘I’m A Celeb’ & Now We’re Confused AF

We're just sitting here scratching our heads like...

If you signed up to appear on hit TV SHOW 'I'm A Celeb', would you realise that you were gonna be filmed? Yeah, us too.

But it turns out that current show star and Strawberry thief Amir Khan was a little confused about the whole thing as it was revealed that for the first few days he had no idea his Bush Telegrapph chats were being recorded.

As we all know, the Bush Telegraph is where the campmates go to talk DIRECTLY TO CAMERA about things that are going on in the camp and how hey're feeling about life in the jungle, so wtf Amir?

A post shared by Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) onNov 23, 2017 at 5:19am PST

The shocking admission was made by 'Extra Camp' presenter and former jungle campmate Joel Dommett - as you can see from the video above, he was pretty stunned when he revealed the news.

Joel explained, "Someone told me this and I don't know whether I'm allowed to say this - but I'm bloody doing it. Someone said to me that when he was first in the Bush Telegraph, for the first couple of days, he didn't know he was being filmed."

He continued, "Isn't that the sweetest thing you've ever heard? He thought he was just talking to someone and it was just like a weird little, sort of, therapist."

A post shared by Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) onNov 24, 2017 at 8:24am PST

What's next? Toff to reveal she had no idea the camp was in Australia despite flying there on a plane? Jamie to claim he thought all the insects in the Bushtucker Trials are made of plastic?

