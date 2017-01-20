Rapper ILoveMakonnen Comes Out As Gay With An Emotional Message To His Fans

20 January 2017, 12:59

iLoveMakonnen Twitter

The 'Tuesday' rapper has opened up about his sexuality for the very first time...

In terms of Hip Hop, rapper iLoveMakonnen is an interesting character. He's best known for his collaboration with Drake on the hit track 'Tuesday' and the subsequent beef they had after he was dropped from Drizzy's OVO label.

But the Atlanta resident has hit the headlines once more after coming out as gay via Twitter.

Speaking to his 129,000 followers, the rapper made two powerful statements that saw him open up about his sexuality...

With the amount of openly gay rappers and Hip Hop artists being extremely few and far between, it was always going to be interesting to see how fans reacted to the news and it was great to see people being super supportive of the star.

 So much positivity in the room right now.

