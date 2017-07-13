We've Tracked Down The Guy Behind The 'Love Island' Voiceover, He's HOT AF & Dating A Major Celeb!

Now Playing
Meet Iain. He's the one that makes you LOL on a nightly basis.
Love Island fans.
Does the voiceover guy just MAKE the series for you? Because he definitely does for us.
We think he is 100% up there in the legend category… along with the Come Dine With Me dude.
Because, the one liners are NEXT LEVEL.
With Love Island coming to an end next week, we are seriously going to miss our daily dose of Islander drama and gossip, but fear not because we have found the one person who will make you feel like it’s Love Island season all year round.
We got our detective hats on and tracked down Love Island’s voiceover guy.
We present to you…
And he’s quite attractive, right?
He got his big break as a CBBC presenter and then went on to appear on 'Russell Howard’s Good News'.
We’re confused though. Why is he just a voiceover guy?
He definitely has a face for the TV.
And rumour has it that he's dating TV presenter, Laura Whitmore. According to sources, the pair hit it off at an ITV party last year, where they were hanging out with mutual friends. Apparently, they both wanted to keep the romance out of the spotlight to 'give it the best possible chance' but it's 'it’s well known in their close circle of friends how happy they are.”
CUTE OR WHAT?
