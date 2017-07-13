We've Tracked Down The Guy Behind The 'Love Island' Voiceover, He's HOT AF & Dating A Major Celeb!

13 July 2017, 11:29

Love Island Voiceover Asset

Meet Iain. He's the one that makes you LOL on a nightly basis.

Love Island fans. 

Does the voiceover guy just MAKE the series for you? Because he definitely does for us. 

> There's A Chance That You Earn More In A Day Than What Emma Watson Made from Her Latest Film

Love Island Cast 2017

We think he is 100% up there in the legend category… along with the Come Dine With Me dude. 

Because, the one liners are NEXT LEVEL.  

With Love Island coming to an end next week, we are seriously going to miss our daily dose of Islander drama and gossip, but fear not because we have found the one person who will make you feel like it’s Love Island season all year round. 

We got our detective hats on and tracked down Love Island’s voiceover guy.  

We present to you… 

Iain Stirling. 

 

Another day of #loveisland voice over.

A photo posted by Iain Stirling (@iaindoesjokes) onJun 12, 2016 at 10:26am PDT

And he’s quite attractive, right?

He got his big break as a CBBC presenter and then went on to appear on 'Russell Howard’s Good News'. 

We’re confused though. Why is he just a voiceover guy?  

He definitely has a face for the TV.

Iain Sterling Love Island Voiceover Guy 2016

And rumour has it that he's dating TV presenter, Laura Whitmore. According to sources, the pair hit it off at an ITV party last year, where they were hanging out with mutual friends. Apparently, they both wanted to keep the romance out of the spotlight to 'give it the best possible chance' but it's 'it’s well known in their close circle of friends how happy they are.” 

 

Hi from the Sky!

A post shared by thewhitmore (@thewhitmore) onJun 26, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

CUTE OR WHAT?

You May Also Like...

Dua Lipa plays "Never Have I Ever"!

01:39

Trending On Capital FM

Kit Harington

Kit Harington Slams Fans Who Leak Spoilers As 'A******s' In Feisty Rant About New Game Of Thrones Season
Cheryl shows off her new blonde hairstyle

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Louis Tomlinson gives Freddie his first guitar les

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  2. 2
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  3. 3
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  4. 4
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell & Katy Perr
    itunes
  5. 5
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  6. 6
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  7. 7
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix) artwork
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
    Maggie Lindemann
  8. 8
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix feat. Stormzy
  9. 9
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue feat. William Singe
  10. 10
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne feat. Quavo
  11. 11
    Bridge Over Troubled Water artwork
    Bridge Over Troubled Water
    Artists For Grenfell
    itunes
  12. 12
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  13. 13
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  14. 14
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  15. 15
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  16. 16
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  17. 17
    2U artwork
    2U
    David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber
  18. 18
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
  19. 19
    Unpredictable artwork
    Unpredictable
    Olly Murs feat. Louisa Johnson
  20. 20
    Malibu
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  21. 21
    I'm the One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
    DJ Khaled
    itunes
  22. 22
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  23. 23
    Crying In The Club artwork
    Crying In The Club
    Camila Cabello
  24. 24
    SKIN
    Rag'n'Bone Man
  25. 25
    Swalla artwork
    Swalla
    Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Doll
    itunes
  26. 26
    On My Mind artwork
    On My Mind
    Disciples
  27. 27
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  28. 28
    No Promises artwork
    No Promises
    Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
  29. 29
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  30. 30
    Forgive Forget
    Samantha Harvey
    itunes
  31. 31
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  32. 32
    Bad Liar artwork
    Bad Liar
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  33. 33
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
  34. 34
    Signs artwork
    Signs
    Drake
    itunes
  35. 35
    Chasing Highs
    Alma
    itunes
  36. 36
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
  37. 37
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  38. 38
    Did You See artwork
    Did You See
    J Hus
    itunes
  39. 39
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
  40. 40
    Can't Stop The Feeling artwork
    Can't Stop The Feeling
    Justin Timberlake
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site