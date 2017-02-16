WATCH: He Cheated On Her & Now People All Over The World Are Heartbroken

16 February 2017, 15:26

Hurtbae Kourtney Jorge The Scene

This video is breaking hearts all over the world and there's nothing to stop the pain

Yes, the most heartbreaking video of the year has finally surfaced and we're having trouble getting to the end of it without crying a little. These two exes get together to discuss what the hell happened to their relationship and well...just watch what happens.

Perrie Edwards Confirms Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Is Still Her BF With A Heartfelt Insta Post

WATCH: Couple Confront Each Other Over Cheating

02:58

The video was made by The Scene and their original tweet has been retweeted over 100K times within its first ten hours of going live. In fact, the poor lady in the video has now been dubbed #HurtBae and people want to come to her rescue.

hurtbae

PIC: The Scene

"I Have To Be Psychologically Strong" - Tom Hiddleston Speaks Out About His Relationship With Taylor Swift & THAT T-Shirt

As tearful as you may be after sitting through the clip, it is nothing compared to some of the reactions across the net...

Just one thing before we go...WHY WOULD YOU CHEAT ON HER?!

 

Happy Valentine's Day! -Kourtney

A post shared by Kourtney Jorge' (@creolekourt) onFeb 14, 2017 at 2:00pm PST

 

