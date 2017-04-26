11 Types Of Painfully Hungover People Who Need The New McDonald's UK Delivery Service ASAP

We've all been there!

So the rumours are true! McDonald's have confirmed that they're going to launch a home delivery service in the UK and it could be here as early as June.

An official spokesperson for Maccy D's revealed, "Listening to our customers, we know that this is a route they would like us to explore, and I can confirm that we are looking to launch a small delivery pilot this summer.”

AMAZING!

But we all know that the one time you really need McDonald's to get you back to your best is when you're hungover AF. So here's 11 people who we guarantee can't wait for this new service to launch...

1. When you wake up with yesterday's make up on and half your eyelash hanging off...

No filter can help me here ! Reality next morning missing my eyelash! Makeup half off, all this says to me is I had a really good time #hungover #EnoughOfThePrettyPhotos A post shared by Nicole Slater (@nicoleroseart) onApr 24, 2017 at 2:26am PDT

2. No description needed. Someone get this guy a Big Mac ASAP!

3. When you wonder why your mates aren't as hungover as you...

4. When you just can't move from the sofa...

A post shared by Gemma (@gemmaross11) onApr 25, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

5. When you can't even lift your head up to take a selfie the next day...

A post shared by Benny Perea (@xbennybeatdownx) onApr 25, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

6. When even a trip to the beach doesn't make you feel better...

A post shared by Orsolya Pilter (@ursula1000_) onApr 25, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

7. When crawling up into a ball in the back of your mate's car has no effect...

A post shared by Roland M (@rolandhmorrison) onApr 25, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

8. When opening your eyes is too much work...

A post shared by Kyle Alexander (@kylealexander1734) onApr 24, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

9. When cute filters can't even cheer you up...

A post shared by Sylvia Costello (@xsylvia_costellox) onApr 23, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

10. When you don't even remember why you're hungover...

A post shared by Mike Bennett (@mbennettluvsbball) onApr 23, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

11. When you're definitely gonna need large fries with that...

A post shared by Mark & Cade Cooper Abbie (@markkie_markk) onApr 25, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

