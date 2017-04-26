11 Types Of Painfully Hungover People Who Need The New McDonald's UK Delivery Service ASAP

Now Playing
The Cure Lady Gaga Download 'The Cure' on iTunes
26 April 2017, 11:51
We've all been there!
So the rumours are true! McDonald's have confirmed that they're going to launch a home delivery service in the UK and it could be here as early as June.
An official spokesperson for Maccy D's revealed, "Listening to our customers, we know that this is a route they would like us to explore, and I can confirm that we are looking to launch a small delivery pilot this summer.”
AMAZING!
But we all know that the one time you really need McDonald's to get you back to your best is when you're hungover AF. So here's 11 people who we guarantee can't wait for this new service to launch...
WATCH: Elderly Woman Throws Some Shapes In Soho
00:39