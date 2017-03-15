We've Added Up How Much 'A' Has Spent On Torturing The Pretty Little Liars Girls & It's A LOT

15 March 2017, 17:06

Pretty Little Liars Quiz

Based on today's exchange rate, obvs.

It can’t just be us that regularly asked how much ‘A’ must’ve spent on tormenting the girls in Pretty Little Liars.  

Like, they legit made a real life, full size dollhouse for the girls to live in. WHO HAS THAT KIND OF MONEY LYING AROUND?!

> Pretty Little Liars Season 7B: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast, Spoilers & The Movie

Although, we have to hand it to them that if they weren’t trying to torment the Liars at every given moment, we might actually be quite impressed with their organisation and time management skills. 

However, someone has broken down the sheer cost of everything that ‘A’ has done to the Liars over the course of the series… and it’s a lot. 

“Gifts” to the girls - £114.55

Add together the cost of a custom necklace made from human teeth, a DIY snow globe and a post car-crash gift box and $50 gift card, you get to the nice sum of £114.55

Postage of the gifts - £123

Let’s say that ‘A’ posts their gifts about five times per season and only sends things regularly at around £4 per package, that’s £123 over the course of six seasons. 

Outfits for 'A'’s crew - £245

Trench coats come in at about £81 and a black lace veil to complete the look costs about £41, so multiply that by two to account for the Red Coat and Black Widow and that’s £245.

Preserving human remains - £730

When Ali’s grave was dug up and 'A' began sending the girls items from her coffin, they would’ve had to have preserved her body somehow… and in doing so would’ve needed to spend around £730.

'A'’s uniforms - £798

If each person who had played 'A' bought ten hoodies and five pairs of leather gloves each, collectively they would spend around £798.

The creepy AF dolls - £1060ish

Porcelain dolls are around £122 each, rag dolls around £78 (customised ones, of course) and Barbie-esque dolls around £13ish each. Let’s presume that she has three sets of each for each of the PLL girls, 'A'’s doll budget is therefore approx £1060. 

Travel - £1400ish

Given how much travelling 'A' has done in order to follow the girls around to places such as New York City and even London, you’re looking at around £1400.

Melissa’s custom-made Black Swan costume - £1600+

We can’t believe that it’s this expensive either. 

The latex masks - £2400+

Let’s bare in mind how many latex masks have been used in the six seasons… 

Technology - £8,100+

With military-grade laptops, surveillance software and mobile phones, you’re looking at over £8100+ on tech in order to torture the Liars. 

Mona’s room at the Lost Woods Resort - £31,000+

Given that Mona lived in a motel for around two years, the bill would’ve racked up. Let’s say that the motel is £36 per night which is the average cost of a motel room in the area and then take into account her dollhouse, surveillance equipment and the cost of developing ALL those photos - we’re going with around £31,000+.

Cars - £130,000+

There’s three 'A'’s, right? Mona, CeCe and “Uber A”. 

The average car costs around £16,000+ and if each 'A' has two cars, then that’s around £98,000+. 

They also have to buy insurance, petrol and pay for maintenance, which is around £5500 per year. 

Mona spent two years as 'A', CeCe spent three years and “Uber A” has been around for about a year, meaning that so far they have spent £11,000+, £16,500+ and £5500 (respectively) on car payments. 

The dollhouse - £181,900+

Given that it’s built underground and decked out with custom features, we’re presuming that it was built from scratch… which means that it’s already £163,600+. 

Add in all the ‘fun’ extras:

  • £3500+ of a surgical station
  • £37 for each of the girls’ microchips 
  • £164 for each of the girls’ prom dresses and then throw in another £123 for a tux 
  • £1300+ for an electric fence 
  • £800ish for a film projector and screen
  • £610ish for an amplifier 
  • £200ish for decorations for their prom 
  • £3200ish for a sprinkler system

TOTAL: £361,000 (give or take...)

You May Also Like...

WATCH: 7 Spoilers For The Final 'Pretty Little Liars' Season

01:20

Trending On Capital FM

Olivia Buckland

Olivia Buckland Shut Down ALL The Social Media Trolls After Being Fat Shamed On Instagram

Kim Kardashian presents an award

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Little Mix on set of their new video for 'No More

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Beyonce Photoshop Image

PhotoFLOPs! 14 Stars Caught Editing Their Instagram Pictures Using Photoshop

Fashion Moments 10th March

This Week's 8 MOST-TALKED About Fashion Moments (10th March)

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  3. 3
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  4. 4
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  5. 5
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  6. 6
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  8. 8
    Scared of the Dark artwork
    Scared of the Dark
    Steps
    itunes
  9. 9
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  10. 10
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  11. 11
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  12. 12
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  13. 13
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  14. 14
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  15. 15
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  16. 16
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  17. 17
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  18. 18
    Scared To Be Lonely artwork
    Scared To Be Lonely
    Martin Garrix feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  19. 19
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  20. 20
    Cold artwork
    Cold
    Maroon 5 feat. Future
    itunes
  21. 21
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  23. 23
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  24. 24
    How Would You Feel (Paean) artwork
    How Would You Feel (Paean)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  25. 25
    Safe Inside artwork
    Safe Inside
    James Arthur
    itunes
  26. 26
    Green Light artwork
    Green Light
    Lorde
    itunes
  27. 27
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  28. 28
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  29. 29
    Supermarket Flowers artwork
    Supermarket Flowers
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  30. 30
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  31. 31
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
    itunes
  32. 32
    Big For Your Boots artwork
    Big For Your Boots
    Stormzy
    itunes
  33. 33
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  34. 34
    Dive artwork
    Dive
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  35. 35
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  36. 36
    No Lie artwork
    No Lie
    Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  37. 37
    What Do I Know? artwork
    What Do I Know?
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  38. 38
    Skin artwork
    Skin
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  39. 39
    Text From Your Ex artwork
    Text From Your Ex
    Tinie Tempah feat. Tinashe
    itunes
  40. 40
    Can't Stop The Feeling artwork
    Can't Stop The Feeling
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site