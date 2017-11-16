WATCH: We Made A Listener's Dream Come True & Sent Him To Work... In A Horse & Carriage

16 November 2017, 10:47

What a way to start the day.

All week Roman and Vick have been celebrating the 6 month anniversary of #CapitalBreakfastWithRomanKemp by making listener's dreams come true!

So, when Joe text us to say he REALLY wanted to arrive at work in a horse and cart, we just couldn't resist and made it a reality!

We've already had a week full of #CapitalFirst dreams coming true; Jonas Blue 'made a caller famous' by remixing his voice message into a banger of a tune and of course we had the Mariachi's give Aaron a live wake up call in his bedroom!

Is there something you have always wanted to do? Chat to a favourite celeb perhaps? Have a coffee with a famous actor? Let us know!

Whilst you're here, you have to check out Julia Michaels & Clean Bandit's Grace's dramatic readings of messages to listener's exes:

