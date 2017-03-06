Holly Hagan Just Got A HUGE Tattoo Of Kyle Christie's Face On Her Neck & She's Not Happy

6 March 2017, 17:11

Holly Hagan Tattoo

OMG! We can't actually believe this is real!

By now, everyone knows that former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has teamed up with CBB winner Stephen Bear to host upcoming MTV show Just Tattoo Of Us, but it sounds like the whole thing is getting a bit out of hand.

After Charlotte and Bear designed tattoos for each other, which both sound pretty shocking, we've now had the news that Charlotte's geordie pals Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie have also got in on the act and taken part in the show, designing tatts for each other.

Charlotte Crosby & Stephen Bear Gave Each Other Tattoos But They Might End Up Regreting Them

In fact, the tattoo that Holly got is so shocking that we cannot stop looking at it...

Yes, that is indeed a tattoo of Kyle's face across the whole of Holly's neck and upper back!

But why would anyone do that, we hear you ask? Especially when these two have previous for splitting up and getting back together!

Speaking to a tabloid about the whole incident, a source claimed, “Holly and Kyle haven’t had the smoothest relationship but since she quit Geordie Shore things have been much better between them.

“When the opportunity came for them to support Charlotte in her new job and get a free tattoo, the pair of them jumped at the chance. But while Holly put a lot of thought into her tattoo for Kyle, designing a meaningful pattern, he took a different approach."

“His decision to get a giant picture of his face inked permanently on to her neck left her absolutely furious - she was devastated. It’s huge and she thought it was really out of order and thoughtless of him. Regardless of if they ever break up, she’ll have to say goodbye to having her hair up or in a ponytail… unless she’s wearing a scarf.”

Fans have reacted exactly how you might imagine...completely gobsmacked...

Neither Holly nor Kyle have spoken out about the tattoo yet, but we're sure it won't be too long before we get an official word about it form one of them.

