“I Wanted To Set The Record Straight…” Holly Hagan Confirms She & Kyle Have Split Up!

Holly revealed she and Kyle Christie had called time on their relationship “a few weeks ago”.

Sad news – Geordie Shore couple Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie have split up, and she’s set the record straight to stop rumours circulating about why they have ended their relationship.

Holly announced the news on Instagram, assuring fans that the couple had split amicably and it was NOTHING to do with the huge tattoo of his face that she got on Just Tattoo Of Us (a new show hosted by their co-star Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear).

She posted, “Before lots of twisted fabricated stories come out in the press I just wanted to set the record straight. Kyle and I split a few weeks ago very amicably. Nobody had done anything wrong and it’s certainly not because of the tattoo.”

The truth A post shared by H O L L Y H A G A N (@hollygshore) onMar 24, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

The couple had been together for three years and Holly assured fans that they would remain friends after their split. Sorry to hear it guys – you were one of our fave Geordie Shore couples!