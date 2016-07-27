WATCH: This Kid Lip-Syncs Hilariously To The Biggest Hits & His Mum Doesn't Bat An Eyelid

27 July 2016, 12:18

Moretoki Car Ride 2

Every now and then a lip syncing video pops up that you just can NOT miss!

One second, we're finding it physically tricky to type this article as our sides are still splitting from all the laughter. To celebrate Lip Sync Battle UK returning to Channel 5, we'd like to remind you of this - YouTuber Moretoki, who took lip sync videos to a whole new level after posting this 4 minute clip of him jamming out next to his mum...who doesn't look too impressed.

WATCH: Gigi Hadid Does EPIC Lip Sync Battle With The Backstreet Boys - & Looks SO HOT!

We'll be the first to admit, that we were waiting for his mum, a.k.a Motoki to join in at one point. Come on, you were thinking it too.

Hayden Panettiere RULES 'Lip Sync Battle' With 'Lady Marmalade'... And A MAJOR Guest!

Moretoki replied to a comment calling him a genius with 'haha I mean totally right? Basically jesus'. Not only is he hilarious in the video, he's witty too!

Moretoki

If you don't recognise all the absolute bangers in this video then let us remind you which tracks you're listening to:

'Me Too' - Meghan Trainor
'Sorry' - Justin Bieber
'I Took a Pill in Ibiza' - Mike Posner
'Can't Stop this Feeling' - Justin Timberlake
'Cheap Thrills' - Sia
'Panda' - Desiigner 
'One Dance' - Drake
'Pillowtalk' - Zayn Malik
'Don't Mind' - Kent Jones
'Don't Let Me Down' - The Chainsmokers ft. Daya
'Stressed Out' - Twenty One Pilots
'This is What You Came For' - Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna
'Why You Always Hatin' - YG
'Work' - Rihanna
'Work From Home' - Fifth Harmony

Lip Sync Battle UK returns to Channel 5 on Friday 6th January at 10pm - don't miss it! Find out more about Lip Sync Battle right here. 

WATCH: Ariana Grande & Jimmy Fallon Have An EPIC Conversation Through Lip Syncing

You may also like...

REVEALED: Your Favourite Popstars' Guilty Pleasures

00:52

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Mac Miller posts sweet photo of Ariana Grande doin

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Christmas Jumpers

The 8 Celebrities Who Make Pulling Off A Christmas Jumper Look Easy

Capital's A-Z Of 2016

Capital's A-Z Of 2016

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  2. 2
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  3. 3
    When Christmas Comes Around artwork
    When Christmas Comes Around
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  4. 4
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  5. 5
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  6. 6
    Just Hold On artwork
    Just Hold On
    Louis Tomlinson And Steve Aoki
    itunes
  7. 7
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  8. 8
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  9. 9
    Black Beatles artwork
    Black Beatles
    Rae Sremmurd
    itunes
  10. 10
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site