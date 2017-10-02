Heidi & Spencer Pratt Welcome A Baby Boy & Give Him A Name That'll Make Some Football Fans Very Happy

Sounds like they're super happy too!

They annoyed many and won the hearts of others during their two stints on Celebrity Big Brother over the last few years and now Heidi Montag and husband Spencer Pratt have welcomed their first child together.

Their son was born on Sunday and the news was confirmed by a rep for the couple who told Us Weekly, "Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon."

But what everyone wanted to know was what had the couple named thier new born son? Would they name him after their biggest CBB nemesis Rylan or maybe one of their BFFs on the show Jedward?

Thankfully it was neither and they've actually named him Gunner Stone - so that'll make Arsenal fans pretty happy then!

GUNNER STONE — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 2, 2017

The couple had spoken out in recent days and revealed that they've already sorted out Gunner's social media accounts, registering handles on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Spencer told The Sun, "We've already locked in his Instagram, his Facebook, his Twitter. We don't need Snapchat because he has Instagram stories."

"He won't be making his debut on Instagram or Twitter – hopefully a tabloid cover, that's the dream."

Spencer has taken to Twitter to retweet messages of congratualtions from his followers and also suggest he can't wait for his son to get in on his new hobby - feeding hummingbirds!

can’t wait for my son to feed hummers — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 2, 2017

