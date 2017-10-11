11 'Haters Gonna Hate' GIFs You Can Use To Shut Down Anyone In Your Whatsapp Group Chat

For the person who can't go a day without throwing shade at you.

We love a good Whatsapp group chat, but there's always that one friend who can't help but have a little dig.

So we've compiled a list of the best 'Haters Gonna Hate' GIFs which you can send to them with a side of Haterade too...

1. Straight up...



(GIF: Giphy)

2. Twirl on 'em like Bey...



(GIF: Giphy)

3. Peter Griffin is a wise man...



(GIF: Giphy)

4. Preach Louis, preach...



(GIF: Giphy)

5. Even Snow White is flexin on the haters...



(GIF: Giphy)

6. And Arthur...



(GIF: Giphy)

7. Take Taylor's advice and shake those haters off...



(GIF: Giphy)

8. Or just twerk them away like Miley...



(GIF: Giphy)

9. Just make sure you clap back with ALL the sass...



(GIF: Giphy)

10. Niall knows it...



(GIF: Giphy)

11. No haters allowed, right Nicki?!



(GIF: Giphy)

