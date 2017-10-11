11 'Haters Gonna Hate' GIFs You Can Use To Shut Down Anyone In Your Whatsapp Group Chat

Now Playing
Havana Camila Cabello Feat. Young Thug Download 'Havana' on iTunes
11 October 2017, 16:21
For the person who can't go a day without throwing shade at you.
We love a good Whatsapp group chat, but there's always that one friend who can't help but have a little dig.
So we've compiled a list of the best 'Haters Gonna Hate' GIFs which you can send to them with a side of Haterade too...
> 7 Things Only People Who Hate Talking On The Phone Will Understand
1. Straight up...
(GIF: Giphy)
2. Twirl on 'em like Bey...
(GIF: Giphy)
3. Peter Griffin is a wise man...
(GIF: Giphy)
4. Preach Louis, preach...
(GIF: Giphy)
5. Even Snow White is flexin on the haters...
(GIF: Giphy)
6. And Arthur...
(GIF: Giphy)
7. Take Taylor's advice and shake those haters off...
(GIF: Giphy)
8. Or just twerk them away like Miley...
(GIF: Giphy)
9. Just make sure you clap back with ALL the sass...
(GIF: Giphy)
10. Niall knows it...
(GIF: Giphy)
11. No haters allowed, right Nicki?!
(GIF: Giphy)
> Download Our Sweet New App For More Awesome Internet Stuffs Yeah!
Whilst you're here, check out this hilariously unique version of Little Mix's latest tune 'Touch'...