Harry Potter's Padma Patil Has Grown Up To Look Almost Exactly Like Kylie Jenner

16 November 2016, 17:22

Afshan vs Kylie Jenner

FYI, she's Ron's date to the Yule Ball.

Four words that made Afshan Azad shoot to fame in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: “Don’t you look… dashing”. 

Because, yes, she played Padma Patil who was Ron’s date to the Yule Ball. 

The actress is now 27 years old and her stunning looks have meant that she has gained quite the fan base as she’s grown up.

So much so that her ability to contour and her ON POINT eyebrows and lipstick application has drawn comparisons to none other than King Kylie.  

With her long dark hair, sculpted to perfection cheekbones and incredible pout, we can totally see why. 

Afshan vs Kylie

At the start of the year, the actress played along with the compliment and tweeted a photo of herself of a face swap of her and Ky.  

But since, it seems that she is kind of over the hype.

Recently she tweeted again saying “If one more person compares me to Kylie Jenner…” followed by a dagger and a gun emoji. 

Has the novelty worn off then?

Although, the comparison that we do totally get is between Afshan and Shay Mitchell from Pretty Little Liars. 

