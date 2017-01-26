Harry Plopper & The Vanishing Poo: JK Rowling Reveals How Wizards Went To The Loo

26 January 2017, 15:23

Harry Potter on the toilet

Because that's the ONE thing that never made sense in the wizarding world...

If you've read Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, you'll know all about how important plumbing is in the wizarding world. The girls' toilets on the first floor of Hogwarts played a key role in the story, providing the entrance to the fabled Chamber.

But hang on a minute... Something doesn't add up here.

There have been wizards for THOUSANDS of years, and Hogwarts itself was built in 990 AD, and it was almost a millennium later that Thomas Crapper (simmer down!) invented the modern-day toilet.

So what DID witches and wizards do to relieve themselves before the porcelain throne came to be? Well, JK Rowling has provided the answer.

Umm really J.K Rowling...?

So there you have it! Those mucky magical folk used to just "go" where they stood and made it disappear!

Now that we know what they did, we HAVE to know how! JK, what spell did they use?! 

You May Also Like...

WATCH: Hidden Harry Potter 'Sex Scene' Revealed

00:30

Trending On Capital FM

Nathan Sykes' Closer Cover

WATCH: Nathan Sykes' Cover Of 'Starving' Is SO Dreamy, It Got Hailee Steinfeld's Seal Of Approval

Nathan Sykes

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Comments

Loading...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Ariana Grande lounges around in skimpy bodysuit

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Skins Cast

Skins Is Ten Years Old Today So Celebrate Feeling Old AF By Looking At What The Cast Are Up To Now
Calum Hood Selfie Instagram

Just When You Couldn't Love Calum Hood Anymore, Here's 18 Of The Funniest Faces He'll Ever Pull

5 Seconds Of Summer

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  4. 4
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  5. 5
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  6. 6
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  7. 7
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  8. 8
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  9. 9
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  10. 10
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site