Harry Plopper & The Vanishing Poo: JK Rowling Reveals How Wizards Went To The Loo

Because that's the ONE thing that never made sense in the wizarding world...

If you've read Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, you'll know all about how important plumbing is in the wizarding world. The girls' toilets on the first floor of Hogwarts played a key role in the story, providing the entrance to the fabled Chamber.

But hang on a minute... Something doesn't add up here.

There have been wizards for THOUSANDS of years, and Hogwarts itself was built in 990 AD, and it was almost a millennium later that Thomas Crapper (simmer down!) invented the modern-day toilet.

So what DID witches and wizards do to relieve themselves before the porcelain throne came to be? Well, JK Rowling has provided the answer.

So there you have it! Those mucky magical folk used to just "go" where they stood and made it disappear!

Now that we know what they did, we HAVE to know how! JK, what spell did they use?!

