This Harry Potter Theory About The Dumbledore Family Is An Absolute Game Changer & Makes TOTAL Sense

Also a bit heartbreaking though.

We can barely cope with how heartbreaking Harry Potter is at points, but whilst the young wizard’s life is pretty depressing, Dumbledore’s heartbreaking family history actually casts a Crying Curse on my heart.

A quick recap: Dumbledore’s sister Ariana was assaulted by three Muggle boys who saw her doing magic. Because of that, Ariana now refuses to use her powers and becomes ‘magically unstable’.

And then, years later when her mother Kendra dies in an accidental outburst of magic from Ariana, it left Albus in charge of the family.

However, fans reckon they’ve got it sussed and have compiled a compelling theory about why “sweet and scared and harmless” Ariana was so dangerous.

The answer?

She was an Obscurial.

Definition: An Obscurus is a young witch or wizard who has had their magic compressed due to psychologically or physical abuse. Basically, they’re too afraid to use their powers.

In the movie - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Constance is too afraid to conduct magic so he internalises it instead.

As a result, he develops an Obscurus - a dark force which bursts out of him and proceeds to kill his abusive adopted mother.

If you cast your mind back to the final Harry Potter book, it makes even more sense.

Aberforth explains that her magic “turned inward and drove her mad, it exploded out of her when she couldn’t control it” and their mother Kendra was killed because of it.

If you look at the plot of Fantastic Beasts, the theory gains even more traction.

The Dark Wizard, Gellert Grindelwald tries to use Constance as a weapon. He could have potentially got this idea from Ariana Dumbledore during the summer he spent in Godric’s Hollow with his pal, Albus.

JK Rowling hasn’t (as of yet) responded to the theory.

This deleted scene from Harry Potter is causing quite the stir...