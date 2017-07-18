Did You Spot The Harry Potter Reference In The First Episode Of Season Seven Of Game Of Thrones?

HP + GoT = Pure Magic!

Game of Thrones has returned to our lives and not gonna lie, we couldn’t be happier about it.

However, fans were sent into a bit of a frenzy after they reckon they spotted a bit of a bizarre reference to Harry Potter.

Now, DISCLAIMER: We’re not sure that we’re completely buying this link but seeing as we love both franchises, we’re going to pretend that it’s true.

In the episode entitled, Dragonstone, there’s a scene where Samwell Tarley expresses his desire to access the ‘restricted area of the library’ in order to get hold of the material to help with his training.

Cue all Potter fans losing it.

As we know, the Hogwarts library famously has a restricted section which contains dangerous books on dark magic.

And just to add more fuel to the fire, the guy who refuses Tarly access, Ebrose, is played by Jim Broadbent - who plays Professor Slughorn in Harry Potter.

Mind = blown.

We’re not the only ones who got over excited about this either.

