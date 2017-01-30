Albus Perkamentus?! We Had No Idea Harry Potter Characters Have Different Names In Other Countries

Now Playing
Ever wondered what Albus Dumbledore is known as to all the Dutch speakers of the world? Well...it's not Dumbledore.
Dumbledore. Hagrid. Hufflepuff. If you'd have uttered these words 25 years ago, people would slowly edge away from you and start to question your mental state. However, thanks to J.K Rowling picking up a pen and writing the Harry Potter series, these names have a deep and powerful meaning to millions around the world.
However, around the world, your favourite characters have some VERY different names...
PIC: Harry Potter/Facebook
Dutch: Albus Perkamentus
Norwegian: Albus Humlesnurr
Italian: Albus Silente
PIC: Harry Potter/Facebook
Albanian: Helga Baldoskuq
French: Helga Poufsouffle
Romanian: Helga Astropuf
PIC: Harry Potter/Facebook
Finnish: Severus Kalkaros
French: Severus Rogue
Norwegian: Severus Slur
PIC: Harry Potter/Facebook
Norwegian: Noldus
Slovenian: Trapets
Polish: Zgredek
PIC: Harry Potter/Facebook
Norwegian: Minerva McSnurp
Slovenian: Minerva McHudurra
Dutch: Minerva Anderling
PIC: Harry Potter/Facebook
Italian: Madama Poppy Chips
Welsh: Madam Prysorwen
French: Madame Pomfresh
PIC: Harry Potter/Facebook
Norwegian: Rubeus Gygrid
Slovenian: Ruralus Hagrid
We'll never look at Minerva McGonagall *ahem* McSnurp the same way ever again!
