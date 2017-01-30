Albus Perkamentus?! We Had No Idea Harry Potter Characters Have Different Names In Other Countries

30 January 2017, 12:28

Albus Dumbledore different name

Ever wondered what Albus Dumbledore is known as to all the Dutch speakers of the world? Well...it's not Dumbledore.

Dumbledore. Hagrid. Hufflepuff. If you'd have uttered these words 25 years ago, people would slowly edge away from you and start to question your mental state. However, thanks to J.K Rowling picking up a pen and writing the Harry Potter series, these names have a deep and powerful meaning to millions around the world.

However, around the world, your favourite characters have some VERY different names...

Albus Dumbledore

albus dumbledore name

PIC: Harry Potter/Facebook

Dutch: Albus Perkamentus

Norwegian: Albus Humlesnurr

Italian: Albus Silente

Helga Hufflepuff

helga hufflepuff name

PIC: Harry Potter/Facebook

Albanian: Helga Baldoskuq

French: Helga Poufsouffle

Romanian: Helga Astropuf

Severus Snape

severus snape name

PIC: Harry Potter/Facebook

Finnish: Severus Kalkaros

French: Severus Rogue

Norwegian: Severus Slur

Dobby

dobby name

PIC: Harry Potter/Facebook

Norwegian: Noldus

Slovenian: Trapets

Polish: Zgredek

Minerva McGonagall

mcgonagall name

PIC: Harry Potter/Facebook

Norwegian: Minerva McSnurp

Slovenian: Minerva McHudurra

Dutch: Minerva Anderling

Madam Pomfrey

madam pomfrey name

PIC: Harry Potter/Facebook

Italian: Madama Poppy Chips

Welsh: Madam Prysorwen

French: Madame Pomfresh

Rubeus Hagrid

hagrid name

PIC: Harry Potter/Facebook

Norwegian: Rubeus Gygrid

Slovenian: Ruralus Hagrid 

We'll never look at Minerva McGonagall *ahem* McSnurp the same way ever again!

