There's Going To Be Two New Harry Potter Books Released This Year But It's Not What You'd Hope & Some Fans Aren't Happy

Uh oh...

There’s set to be two new Harry Potter books released in October to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the launch of the franchise.

British publishing house Bloomsbury revealed that two new Potter books will be released in conjunction with the anniversary.

One of the books, “Harry Potter: A History of Magic - The Book of the Exhibition” promises to take readers through subjects studied at Hogwarts whilst “Harry Potter - A Journey Through A History Of Magic” will touch on mystical things such as unicorns and witchcraft.

However, not all fans are happy with the news because JK Rowling will not be writing the books.

The original author of Harry Potter said shortly after her final novel, The Deathly Hallows, came out that she’d “never say never, but no” to another book featuring Harry, Ron and Hermione.

World: EXCITING NEWS! There are 2 new Harry Potter books being released...



Harry Potter Stans: pic.twitter.com/lC303LqKlD — N E C O L E (@NecoleRyse) July 19, 2017

Not a surprise anymore — Væl (@valentidut) July 20, 2017

Milking it — Dous (@AltDous) July 20, 2017

That's great, was never a fan of Rowling or her work though. — Edward Hunter (@edwardjhunter) July 21, 2017

She needs to retire https://t.co/rqvHhkQNar — Kim (@UberHaxorKimHD) July 21, 2017

God damn it JK, if you're gonna keep releasing Harry Potter books, why even bother declaring Deathly Hallows was the last one. https://t.co/kq9s7gV4qV — MechaDragon101 (@MechaDragon101) July 21, 2017

