Hanson Announced A 25th Year Anniversary Tour & People Are Freaking Out About It

The 'MMMBop' legends are returning to the UK and people are snapping up tickets left, right and centre.

As if you haven't been playing the single for the last two decades anyway, you'll be happy to know that the sibling trio are returning to a town near you to give you the chance to see them LIVE!

Oh god, we've missed that 'MMMBop'.

Taylor revealed, "Making music together for 25 years is a milestone that we had to acknowledge, and what better way to do it than with an anniversary tour".

With his brother Isaac adding, "This year is not only about the two decades of music, it’s about celebrating the incredible community of fans who have been with us, singing along year after year." N'awwww.

To say the internet are excited about the tour is undoubtedly the understatement of 2017:

@hansonmusic yes yes yes!!! Birthday treat for me. 20odd years and finally seeing you in concert!!! — Kara Griffiths (@tw000angel) March 14, 2017

To make things even sweeter, the news comes on the same day as Taylor's 34th birthday!

Happy birthday 34th to Taylor Hanson my first celebrity crush can't wait to see you @hansonmusic in September #taylorhanson pic.twitter.com/oB3DxcPumJ — Marie Purks (@jadedangel421) March 14, 2017

PIC: Getty

The brothers will be hitting up all the major European cities including a night at the legendary Shepherds Bush Empire in London!

June 1 – Cologne GERMANY – Gloria

June 2 – Amsterdam NETHERLANDS – Paradiso

June 3 – Hamburg, Germany – Mojo

June 5 – Paris, France – La Cigale

June 7 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

June 9 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

June 10 – London, England – Shepards Bush Empire

You may also like...