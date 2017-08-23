'Hannah Montana' Star Emily Osment Has Revealed How The Show Was Actually Supposed To End



If there was ONE TV series we could bring back from the heyday of incredible Disney channel shows, 'Hannah Montana' would probably be the No.1 choice of undoubtedly everyone!

It truly was one of the funniest shows around. So imagine our surprise when one of the stars of the show, Emily Osment (Lily) replied to a tweet about the series revealing that she in fact ad-libbed the very last line of the show!



Somehow Emily saw the clip and couldn't resist giving us all the trivia of our dreams!

I ad libbed that so I could have the last line of the whole series https://t.co/YPpp9o0AFr — Emily Osment (@EmilyOsment) August 21, 2017

So if they could just hurry up and get the re-union in the works that would be just great...we'll wait.

