Spedi's Newborn Son Shares His First Instagram Pic & He's Following In His Parents' Footsteps Already

He also can't use capital letters yet.

When you're not even one month old yet, using Instagram can be pretty hard.

However, for reality TV stars Heidi and Spencer Pratt's newborn son Gunner Stone, Instagram comes naturally.

The youngster has now shared his first ever Instagram post on his brand new account and he's already gained over 5,000 likes.

my first cover A post shared by gunner stone (@gunnerpratt) onOct 11, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

The post is of Gunner's first ever magazine cover for Us Weekly which he graces alongside his loving parents and it gives us the first glimpse at what the little lad looks like (try saying that quickly!).

Alongside his post, Gunner captioned the pic, 'my first cover', so he's clearly a man of few words.

Gunner's followers were loving the post and some even revealed just how jealous they were of the newborn, writing, 'He already has more followers than me lol'.

So full of love and joy in these last moments of my pregnancy! Thank you @moliverallen @thebere for capturing this magical time of life! A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) onOct 9, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Well we think he's seriously cute and we already can't wait to see what his follow up post will be!

