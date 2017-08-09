Grey's Anatomy Season 14: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

The Grey's Anatomy Cast Reveal What's To Come In Season 14 It's coming soon! 01:21

Stand back, we've got a new fan favourite on the ward.

Yup! There have been an incredible 13 seasons of Grey's Anatomy and with the most recent news on the casting of DeLuca's sister we are SO ready for the fourteenth season to start...like seriously NOW!

Grey's Anatomy heartthrob Andrew DeLuca has been easily one of the most loved characters since his first episode in season 11 and now his sibling is en route to join him!

You know we actually have an app that let's you control the radio right? Download it here!

Sicilian-born actress Stefania Spampinato will be portraying Dr. Andrew DeLuca's sibling, Carina DeLuca and she is absolutely GORGEOUS!

Instagram:@Susieq

Let's have a look at everything else we have to look forward to...

When will Grey's Anatomy season 14 air?

28th September 2017! That means you have from now until then to rewatch all the other 13 seasons..what are you waiting for...GO!

via GIPHY

Are there any new cast members are returning for Grey's Anatomy season 14?

The confirmed new and returning cast members are:

Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey

Justin Chambers as Dr. Alex Karev

Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber

Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt

Jessica Capshaw as Dr. Arizona Robbins

Sarah Drew as Dr. April Kepner

Jesse Williams as Dr. Jackson Avery

Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd

Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson

Kelly McCreary as Dr. Maggie Pierce

Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren

Martin Henderson as Dr. Nathan Riggs

Giacomo Gianniotti as Dr. Andrew DeLuca

Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina DeLuca

Debbie Allen as Dr. Catherine Avery

Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman

Abigail Spencer as Dr. Megan Hunt

Matthew Morrison as Dr. Paul Stadler

via GIPHY

What will happen in Grey's Anatomy season fourteen?

Arizona's love-life.

Dear god, what is going to happen to poor Arizona?! When the tricksy Eliza Minnick was fired in the last episode of season 13 it left Miss Robbins all on our own! Actress Jessica Capshaw (Arizona) revealed some news about her on-screen love Eliza..."I think I can safely tell you that she leaves," adding, "She's peace out. She's gone. She leaves Arizona high and dry after all that super love talk".

via GIPHY

Matthew Morrison is coming back!

Morrison's Paul Stadler is returning and apparently he's got a 'big role' to play in the upcoming season. As we actually hate Paul...we think the less said about this the better.

GIPHY

Who is playing Megan Hunt in season 14?

Abigail Spencer will now be taking over the role of Megan Hunt previously played by Bridget Regan due to scheduling conflicts. But don't you worry, there's no bad blood between the pair of them.

FYI: @BridgetRegan is irreplaceable! she had a scheduling conflict & my #Timeless schedule allowed me to be her back up dancer! #honored https://t.co/33YaOg1tAr — Abigail Spencer (@abigailspencer) August 4, 2017

How many episodes will there be in Grey's Anatomy season 14?

There will be 24 brand spanking new episodes of Grey's Anatomy with the first episode called 'Break Down the House'.

via GIPHY

Roll on the 28th September!

Hey! Whilst you're here you might as well brush up on some Stranger Things knowledge...deal?