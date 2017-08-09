Grey's Anatomy Season 14: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

9 August 2017, 15:31

The Grey's Anatomy Cast Reveal What's To Come In Season 14

It's coming soon!

01:21

Stand back, we've got a new fan favourite on the ward.

Yup! There have been an incredible 13 seasons of Grey's Anatomy and with the most recent news on the casting of DeLuca's sister we are SO ready for the fourteenth season to start...like seriously NOW!

Grey's Anatomy heartthrob Andrew DeLuca has been easily one of the most loved characters since his first episode in season 11 and now his sibling is en route to join him!

Sicilian-born actress Stefania Spampinato will be portraying Dr. Andrew DeLuca's sibling, Carina DeLuca and she is absolutely GORGEOUS!

Stefania Spampinato

Instagram:@Susieq

Let's have a look at everything else we have to look forward to...

When will Grey's Anatomy season 14 air?

28th September 2017! That means you have from now until then to rewatch all the other 13 seasons..what are you waiting for...GO!

Are there any new cast members are returning for Grey's Anatomy season 14? 

The confirmed new and returning cast members are:

  • Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey
  • Justin Chambers as Dr. Alex Karev
  • Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey
  • James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber
  • Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt
  • Jessica Capshaw as Dr. Arizona Robbins
  • Sarah Drew as Dr. April Kepner
  • Jesse Williams as Dr. Jackson Avery
  • Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd
  • Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson
  • Kelly McCreary as Dr. Maggie Pierce
  • Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren
  • Martin Henderson as Dr. Nathan Riggs
  • Giacomo Gianniotti as Dr. Andrew DeLuca
  • Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina DeLuca
  • Debbie Allen as Dr. Catherine Avery
  • Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman
  • Abigail Spencer as Dr. Megan Hunt
  • Matthew Morrison as Dr. Paul Stadler
meredith grey
What will happen in Grey's Anatomy season fourteen?

Arizona's love-life.

Dear god, what is going to happen to poor Arizona?! When the tricksy Eliza Minnick was fired in the last episode of season 13 it left Miss Robbins all on our own! Actress Jessica Capshaw (Arizona) revealed some news about her on-screen love Eliza..."I think I can safely tell you that she leaves," adding, "She's peace out. She's gone. She leaves Arizona high and dry after all that super love talk".

arizona robbins

Matthew Morrison is coming back!

Morrison's Paul Stadler is returning and apparently he's got a 'big role' to play in the upcoming season. As we actually hate Paul...we think the less said about this the better.

matthew morrison

Who is playing Megan Hunt in season 14?

Abigail Spencer will now be taking over the role of Megan Hunt previously played by Bridget Regan due to scheduling conflicts. But don't you worry, there's no bad blood between the pair of them.

How many episodes will there be in Grey's Anatomy season 14? 

There will be 24 brand spanking new episodes of Grey's Anatomy with the first episode called 'Break Down the House'.

alex karev

Roll on the 28th September!

