WATCH: Global's Make Some Noise Just Delivered Some HUGE Cheques To Our Chosen Charities

There were some very happy faces when we revealed just how much you'd all raised!

Last year, we asked you to support Capital’s very own charity, Global’s Make Some Noise – and what an amazing year it was!

You really helped us make some noise for a host of brilliant small charities across the UK, and because of you, Global’s Make Some Noise has been able to give out a whopping £2,208,700 in grants to support their incredible work.

Global's Make Some Noise Cheque Moments 02:53

Thanks to you, youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity right across the UK will be able to receive life-changing support and access vital services, that otherwise simply might not be available.

As well as on Capital, listeners to Global’s radio stations across the country took part – Heart, LBC, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital Xtra and Gold.

It’s because of your phenomenal support, that we raised even more money than we ever could have hoped for, which meant we had a few surprises in store for the charities when we went to deliver the news!

So, from Capital, Global’s Make Some Noise and all the charities you’ve helped support – THANK YOU – you really have given a voice to small projects and helped make a difference.

You May Also Like