WATCH: This Is The Moment Glee's Naya Rivera Was Arrested For Abusing Her Husband

27 November 2017, 11:18

Naya Rivera Arrested After Striking Husband

WHAT?!

We all remember watching 'Glee' way back in 2009, and singing along to the tunes. A lot has happened since its final episode in 2015, including the arrest of Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez in the musical series.

This comes after she was caught allegedly attacking her husband, Ryan Dorsey.

> The Creator Of Glee Has Finally Spoken About That Feud Between Lea Michele And Naya Rivera!

She is said to have struck him in the head and lower lip, and her husband Ryan claims to have video footage of her attacking him.

There is also a video of her appearing in front of a county magistrate in Kanawha County, West Virginia, where she was released on a $1,000 bond.

Naya Rivera Point Honors Los Angeles 2017Pic: Getty

