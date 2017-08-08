This Group Of Girls All Found Out They Were Dating The Same Guy, Went All 'John Tucker Must Die' On Him & Now They've Gone Viral

We’ve all been there - been on a horrifically awful date that we all wanted to end. We’ve had the code word with our best friend for when they should come and bail us out because it’s got THAT bad.

However, we’re not sure we’ve ever had a date SO bad when compared to this group of ladies.

One girl went on an appallingly bad date and has revealed to the Twitter-sphere that she and a group of fellow female daters got revenge on a guy who attempted to meet them all in the same evening.

Lisette, from Washington, has told the story in a series of Twitter posts. She explains that she met a guy in a bar for a few drinks, before another girl - his second scheduled date of the evening - turns up unexpectedly.

CAUTION: SOME TWEETS MAY CONTAIN SWEARING.

Thread alert: so I go on what I think might be a date with a guy my friends set me up on on my birthday (yes it's a bit hazy). — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

We meet up at a bar my friend works at. Said friend proceeds to text me telling me this guy sucks and I should run — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

I show up and he sucks but I figure I'll stay because my friends are working at the bar — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

So 45 mins in his next date shows up because he double books himslef and he decides he's going to friendzone me to get out of the situation — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

I decide to play the friend in order to help the girl feel less awkward until he exits for a moment and then I tell her what's up — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

However, instead of freaking out, Lisette conducted a devious and incredible plan. She informs date number two of her plan and then they proceed to get their own back on the serial dater.

We'll call this girl katie - katie gets in on my quest to make this guy feel like the fucjboy he clearly is and we chat for 30 mins — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

It’s not long until girls number 3, 4 and 5 turn up and instead of them talking to the guy, Lisette captures them all and creates some awesome new girl gang that we’re totally here for.

Then the third girl shows up - we'll call her Riley. The guy leaves again and Riley, katie, and I team up and decide to JT Must Die this sit — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

The two girls and I have now gotten both bartenders and the bouncer in on this and are taking this guy for all he's worth over here — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

He's now explaining why he broke up with his ex and Riley asked if he also met her on a "group date" — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

Don't worry - we already asked if there's going to be a rose ceremony — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

The two girls and I decided to be best friends, left together to go get drinks and dinner at another bar and left homeboy with the bill — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

It’s when the sixth girl shows up that the tweets begin to get a bit epic. Lisette seizes her before she even meets the guy, leaves him with the fairly sizeable bill, forces him to make an early exit and then naturally, they went viral on Twitter.

JK ITS NOT OVER! The bartender just texted us to tell us homeboy is on another date so I sent my friend over to retrieve his 8pm date — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

I'm stealing his dates and making them my friends and I'm SO HERE FOR IT pic.twitter.com/88iqDi6mfX — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

We're now all hanging out at another bar together pic.twitter.com/jasDbaDQCL — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

You guys girl number FIVE just showed up BEFORE going to meet him because my friends intercepted her and told her not to waste her time — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

My friend is now arguing with said guy and his current date (#4) about why she shouldn't waste her time and just leave — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

MRS. STEAL YOUR GIRL OVER HERE pic.twitter.com/27rY4QJ1EF — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

YA'LL (well call her allie) Allie hasn't actually met him yet & is now baiting him that she's still on her way but we've already stolen her — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

We've gotten girl #4 (we'll call her claire) to come over once she finishes her date so she can debrief with us. Can someone bring a ? — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

Girl #5 "allie" has headed over with her gbff — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

HE TOLD DATE NUMBER 5 THAT SHE WAS ALREADY CUT AND TO SAY HI TO ME AT THE BAR WHEN SHE I VITED HIM TO COME DRINK WITH US — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

Went outside to make a call and ran into him leaving #5. He then tells me I'm the only one he wants to get to know still but that I should — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

Tell him if he should just fuck off. I tell him there's a difference between being efficient and being an asshole and he goes into "well im — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

"...A project manager, I manage my time efficiently." And I say there's no way to know someone in 40 mins of you have 5 dates lined up — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

He didn't seem to like that and resigned himself to the fact that I wanted to walk away laughing at him — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

Rest assured though because apparently they were all just 'pre date conversations'...

He tried to say he was looking for love and his future wife. These "weren't dates" they were apparently "pre-date conversations" — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

But HIYA NEW GIRL GANG.

You win some, you lose some - but hopefully you make three new best friends in the process cheers ladies don't fuck with us pic.twitter.com/lxQ3f6Km2P — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

