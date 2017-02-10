Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D & Nashville Actress Chloe Bennet Has Slammed "Ignorant" Gigi Hadid On Instagram For THAT Video

Chloe didn't think that this was okay.

Gigi Hadid has been the centre of much social media backlash this week after a video emerged of her appearing to mock Asian facial features.

Her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, may have rushed to her defence, but some fans - and other celebrities - are still not happy.

Which is why Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress, Chloe Bennet, decided that she had to speak out. Having gone through personal experiences of racism, Gigi’s video struck a chord with Chloe.

However, instead of slating the model on social media, she decided to write her an open letter explaining why what she did wasn’t okay, regardless of whether it was intended as a joke or not.

Posting a photo of her with childhood friends, Chloe wrote, “Dead Gigi Hadid. As a kid, (and frankly as an adult) people would make fun of me for being Chinese. For having ‘Asian eyes’. I would laugh it off because it was always a ‘joke’, and if I didn’t I was being ‘too sensitive’. But in reality it made me feel horrible. Like, just BEING ME was a joke that was not meant to be taken seriously. I was embarrassed of who I was. I dyed my hair blonde to make myself look less Asian just so I could feel ‘worthy’ of the people who made me feel less than”.

Chloe proceeded to encourage Gigi to do better in the future. “It hurts my heart to see someone like you, a beautiful young woman with so much influence, act in this inconsiderate way. This does not make you a bad person or racist, however, it does make you ignorant to the pain that your actions can cause others. No matter how unintentional those actions are. And, even if it was just ‘a joke’”.

Gigi herself has yet to speak out about the incident but has taken the video off Instagram.

