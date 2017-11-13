Sam Thompson Appears To Reveal His 'Made In Chelsea' Pal Toff Is Joining 'I'm A Celeb' On Twitter

13 November 2017, 13:36

Sam Thompson & Toff

What was he thinking?

Every single year, producers of 'I'm A Celebrity' make sure the line up is kept as secret as possible until launch night, however Made In Chelsea's Sam Thompson appears to have let the cat out of the bag.

Whilst he hasn't revealed the entire line up, he has dropped a huge hint that his MIC buddy Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo is entering the jungle with a very revealing tweet.

> 'I'm A Celebrity' Preparations Sent Into Chaos As Producers Stumble On A Huge Snake Living In The Camp

After Sam appeared on Celebrity Big Brother earlier in the year, it seems the West London lad has faced questions from fans about whether he was entering the celebrity jungle this year too.


(GIF: Giphy)

However, whilst denying that he was taking part in the show, he clearly suggested that Toff was heaidng into the jungle.

In his tweet, Sam wrote, 'Just want to clear something up as everyones asking. I'm not going into the jungle. I would love to experience it at some point 100 percent. What I will say is that one of my best mates @ToffTalks is down under and I can't wait to get behind her! She's gonna smash it!!!'

So that's one campmate confirmed then, right?


(GIF: Giphy)

Sam has since deleted the tweet, but once it's out there there's no going back, so thanks for the little heads up Sammy T!

With the likes of boxing champion Amir Khan, tennis star Borris Becker and our good pal Jack Maynard rumoured to be part of the lineup, it looks like it's gonna be a pretty great series!

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest 'I'm A Celeb' Chat!

Whilst you're here, remind yourself of Sam's funny antics in the CBB house...

