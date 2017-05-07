Fans And Friends Pay Tribute To George Shelley's Younger Sister, Who Passed Away After Car Accident

We're sending all our love to George, his family and friends.

After being involved in an unfortunate car accident, George Shelley's younger sister, Harriet Shelley, has passed away at the age of 21.

Following the news, fans were quick to send their love to the 'Soldier' and '360' singer, with many of them taking to Twitter to show their support.

George's 10.5k Twitter followers all shared their love, by describing how sad they felt for the 23-year old, and said that his sister, Harriet, will be missed by them all.

Others who were there to comfort George included his former Union J bandmates, Josh Cuthbert, JJ Hamblet and Jaymi Hensley who all paid tribute with touching messages on Twitter, sending their love to the Shelley family.

Heartbroken about the news of Harriet Shelley. Such a lovely kind hearted girl. Will be missed so much. Thinking of you George brother. — JOSH CUTHBERT. (@JoshUJWorld) May 7, 2017

No words can describe this awful moment, such a loving beautiful girl which was taken too soon, #RIP Harriet thinking of you George — JJ HAMBLETT (@JJHamblett) May 7, 2017

Devastated doesn't even come close! The most beautiful spirit and truly wonderful person! RIP beautiful girl ! Love you George & family — Jaymi Hensley (@JaymiUJWorld) May 7, 2017

Over a week ago, Harriet suffered from severe head injuries following the accident, and was in intensive care in Southmead Hospital. George and Harriet's mother, Toni, said that her daughter "was in the wrong place at the wrong time". She also said that nobody was to blame for the accident.

Harriet was stabilised after the accident, but her condition worsened. Toni went on to say that everyone at Southmead Hospital had been "amazing; they have been working 24/7 to make sure she is alright".

Pic: Instagram

Toni also said that she would like to thank everyone in Clevedon for praying for her daughter; "They have been holding church services, Bristol’s Buddha centre has also been helping – everybody across different religions have been so amazing."

Our thoughts are with Harriet's family and friends during this time. We're sending you all of the hugs in the world, George!