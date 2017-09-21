Geordie Shore Filming Has Been Held Up Over A Row Over The Cast’s Salaries & Pay Rises

Filming was held up by a week over the negotiations.

Geordie Shore filming was held up after a back and forth over the cast’s contracts… including the stars asking for pay rises now it looks like Gary Beadle won’t be returning.

According to The Sun, filming had to start a week later after the stars wanted more money for their appearances. A source claimed, “The big names in the cast are failing to agree terms such as fees for the series.

“With Gaz having left the show they felt there should be more money to dish out. Many of the shows biggest stars have issues with terms in their agreement with the programme makers which has taken up time, and whilst everyone has now signed for the new series several of its key cast were refusing to agree terms.”

It comes after there were rumours that Gaz, Aaron Chalmers and Marty McKenna might all be leaving the show. Gaz recently announced that he was having a baby, Aaron has been focusing on his MMA career and Marty posted tweets claiming he had been fired from the show.

Fingers crossed all of the cast will be back – we can’t deal with another lot of newbies this soon!