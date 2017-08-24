Gaz Beadle Might Just Have Revealed The Gender Of His Baby – Exciting!

He also defended his girlfriend against accusations she was drinking while pregnant.

Gary Beadle revealed this week that he’s going to be having a baby with his girlfriend, Emma McVey, and it looks like he might have revealed the gender too!

Gaz posted the happy news on Instagram yesterday and fans were quick to notice that he was wearing a pink top in the photo… and he later posted another snap of himself in a pink jumper and pink trainers with the caption “The colour pink is growing on me” with a cheeky tongue-out emoji.

The colour pink is growing on me A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) onAug 23, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

As well as seeming to reveal the gender to his fans, Gaz also hit out at people accusing Emma of drinking while pregnant as the couple posted a snap at the end of July with two drinks visible.

Gaz replied to the fan accusing her of drinking to tell them, “Ever heard of a mocktail jesus some people are so thick”.

The couple have confirmed that they know the sex of their baby, so we’ll be waiting for an official word – but just imagine how protective Gaz will be if he does have a daughter, given his lothario history…