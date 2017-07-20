Public Service Announcement: The Guy With The Top Knot In Season 7 Episode 1 Of Game Of Thrones Is Going To Be Crucially Important

Game changer.

He may have been the subject of intense scrutiny (which we totally don’t get, by the way - we’re here for the man bun) over his choice of hairstyle in the first episode of season seven.

However, it seems that the mysterious character Thoros of Myr is actually going to be pretty important for the remainder of this season.

He’s the companion of Beric Dondarrion and The Hound but what’s most interesting is that he possesses a power that we rarely see in Game of Thrones. Thoros of Myr has the ability to bring the dead back to life.

The character himself is more fleshed-out in the books, where it’s explained that he is the fire priest R’hllor who failed to convert King Robert Baratheon and has therefore returned to the faith after a stint serving in his army.

He’s also one of the founding members of the Brotherhood Without Banners and uses his faith with guerrilla soldiers to bring Beric Dondarrion back to life.

You might remember that in season three, Melisandre has an encounter with Thoros and he reveals that the Lord of Light has brought Beric back from death six separate times.



You may also remember that it’s Thoros who asks The Hound what he sees in the fire, and based on Clegane’s surprise that he actually sees visions of The Wall, it might be Thoros who brings the man to believe in R’hllor.

We reckon we might see The Hound become a religious man in season seven but even more importantly, with the Brotherhood heading to fight the White Walkers at The Wall, Thoros’s resurrection powers will be even more important than normal.

For every person that Thoros can bring back from the dead, that means one more mortal man to fight for Westeros.

