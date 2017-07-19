11 Struggles You'll Only Know If You've Never Watched Game Of Thrones (Is That Even A Thing?)

19 July 2017, 16:54

Game of Thrones asset

We didn't even know that there was an option to NOT watch it... but there you go. You learn something new every day.

Does it seem that everyone is obsessing over Game of Thrones at the moment?

Not gonna lie: that’s because everyone IS obsessing over Game of Thrones at the moment - and for good reason, because it’s back for an epic seventh season.

> Game Of Thrones Might Be Getting A Spin-Off Show And We Could Not Be More Excited

However, if blood, murder, betrayal and death isn’t really your thing (and tbh, sometimes we don’t blame you) and you’re the only person on planet Earth who doesn’t watch the show, we reckon you might relate to some of the following:

1. All your friends have suddenly become unavailable on a Monday night. 

It’s a school night - Game of Thrones is far more appealing than going out anyway.

2. Logging onto Twitter on Tuesday and seeing nothing but Game of Thrones related tweets.

Hey, you don’t even watch it - don’t complain about spoilers. That struggle is real, my friend.

3. When everyone starts talking about last nights episode in the group chat.

We’re talking your ‘Work’ group, your ‘Gal Pal’ group, even your ‘Family’ WhatsApp group is consumed with it. And you're just there like...
 

4. When someone makes a Game of Thrones joke and you have no idea what the F they're on about. 

You style it out though and pretend to understand.

5. When people talk about houses and you’re all like…

… Gryffindor?  

6. When you have no idea how anyone knows who every character is. 

WHY ARE THERE SO MANY NAMES? WHY ARE THEY SO MANY PEOPLE? AND PLACES? HOW DOES ANYONE UNDERSTAND IT ALL?

7. When you catch a glimpse of the nude scenes online…

… and realise that this programme really isn’t safe for work. 

8. You don’t get the Jon Snow obsession.

HE’S SO HOT THOUGH. 

9. You try to read theories but it’s all another language to you.

Seriously, they may as well be talking in Parseltongue.

10. When your friends assure you that you’d love it if you just gave it a chance.

And you’re all like, ‘it’s seven seasons in, I am not catching up now’.

11. But you give the first episode a go...

… and get bored within 5 mins.

Fans reckon they spotted a Harry Potter reference in the first episode of season seven...

Game Of Thrones Fans Reckon This Is A Harry Potter Reference

Something to do with the 'restricted section' of the library...

00:41

Trending On Capital FM

Sisqo

Sisqo's Released A 2017 Remake Of His Classic 'Thong Song' & It's Totally Transformed The Original
Harry Styles looks handsome as ever at Dunkirk pre

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Cheryl shows off her new blonde hairstyle

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  2. 2
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  3. 3
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry
    itunes
  4. 4
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  5. 5
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue feat. William Singe
  6. 6
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  7. 7
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne feat. Quavo
  8. 8
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix) artwork
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
    Maggie Lindemann
  9. 9
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix feat. Stormzy
  10. 10
    Malibu (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    Malibu (Tiesto Remix)
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  11. 11
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  12. 12
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  13. 13
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back artwork
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  14. 14
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  15. 15
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  16. 16
    Unpredictable artwork
    Unpredictable
    Olly Murs feat. Louisa Johnson
  17. 17
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
  18. 18
    2U artwork
    2U
    David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber
  19. 19
    I'm the One artwork
    I'm the One
    DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber , Quavo, ...
    itunes
  20. 20
    Crying In The Club artwork
    Crying In The Club
    Camila Cabello
  21. 21
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  22. 22
    Get Low artwork
    Get Low
    Zedd feat. Liam Payne
    itunes
  23. 23
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
  24. 24
    Skin artwork
    Skin
    Rag 'N' Bone Man
  25. 25
    On My Mind artwork
    On My Mind
    Disciples
  26. 26
    Swalla artwork
    Swalla
    Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Doll
    itunes
  27. 27
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  28. 28
    Bad Liar artwork
    Bad Liar
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  29. 29
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  30. 30
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  31. 31
    Praying artwork
    Praying
    Kesha
    itunes
  32. 32
    Chasing Highs artwork
    Chasing Highs
    Alma
    itunes
  33. 33
    No Promises artwork
    No Promises
    Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
  34. 34
    Sorry Not Sorry artwork
    Sorry Not Sorry
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  35. 35
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  36. 36
    Signs artwork
    Signs
    Drake
    itunes
  37. 37
    Know No Better artwork
    Know No Better
    Major Lazer feat. Travis Scott, Camila...
    itunes
  38. 38
    Out of Love artwork
    Out of Love
    Indiia feat. Whitney Phillips
    itunes
  39. 39
    Mr. Brightside
    Unspecified Artist
    itunes
  40. 40
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site