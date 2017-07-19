11 Struggles You'll Only Know If You've Never Watched Game Of Thrones (Is That Even A Thing?)

Now Playing
19 July 2017, 16:54
We didn't even know that there was an option to NOT watch it... but there you go. You learn something new every day.
Does it seem that everyone is obsessing over Game of Thrones at the moment?
Not gonna lie: that’s because everyone IS obsessing over Game of Thrones at the moment - and for good reason, because it’s back for an epic seventh season.
However, if blood, murder, betrayal and death isn’t really your thing (and tbh, sometimes we don’t blame you) and you’re the only person on planet Earth who doesn’t watch the show, we reckon you might relate to some of the following:
It’s a school night - Game of Thrones is far more appealing than going out anyway.
Hey, you don’t even watch it - don’t complain about spoilers. That struggle is real, my friend.
We’re talking your ‘Work’ group, your ‘Gal Pal’ group, even your ‘Family’ WhatsApp group is consumed with it. And you're just there like...
You style it out though and pretend to understand.
… Gryffindor?
WHY ARE THERE SO MANY NAMES? WHY ARE THEY SO MANY PEOPLE? AND PLACES? HOW DOES ANYONE UNDERSTAND IT ALL?
… and realise that this programme really isn’t safe for work.
HE’S SO HOT THOUGH.
Seriously, they may as well be talking in Parseltongue.
And you’re all like, ‘it’s seven seasons in, I am not catching up now’.
… and get bored within 5 mins.
