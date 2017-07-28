Game Of Thrones Season 8: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Trailer

Now Playing
Winter is here.
We know, we haven’t even finished season seven yet and we’re already looking forward to season eight of Game of Thrones but hey, the heart wants what the heart wants.
We can’t help it if we’re impatient.
Here’s what we know about the eighth and (SOB) final season of Game Of Thrones:
We need to know who survives season seven first!
Whilst we don’t have an exact air date for the HBO fantasy show, it is fully written and will consist of just six episodes.
Filming is expected to start in September 2017 but when it comes to air dates, anything is possible. When asked if the final season could air in 2018 or even 2019, Casey Bloys, the programming president for HBO simply replied, ‘Yeah’.
As far as we’re aware, you’ll be able to watch it the same way as all the other seasons - on Sky Atlantic.
They haven’t even filmed it yet so we might be waiting a while for this.
Again, considering we’re not sure who is going to survive season seven, we’re not sure who’s going to make it to the final season.
