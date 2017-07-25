Game Of Thrones' Hodor Has A Secret Career As A DJ & These Videos Prove His Sets Always Go Off

Yep, DJ Hodor is seriously awesome people!

For Game Of Thrones fans, Hodor is a pretty special character. Although he's a man of few words, he's a vital part of the rollercoaster storyline involving Brann Stark and his demise in season 6 was seriously heartbreaking.

So when we found out that Kristian Nairn, the actor who plays Hodor in GoT, has a second career as a superstar DJ, we couldn't believe our eyes!

So we did a bit of research and it turns out that Kristian is a brilliant House DJ who wows huge crowds all over the world.

Tonight is going to be epic. Get ready Sydney @enmore_theatre A post shared by kristiannairn (@kristiannairn) onOct 22, 2016 at 3:27am PDT

It turns out that Northern Irishman Kristian actually put on a Rave Of Thrones tour back in 2014 where he played huge shows to wild audiences and yes, he even drops the odd Game Of Thrones theme tune remix into his sets too...

In an interview, Kristian revealed that he always shouts "Hodor!" at the end of his sets to make sure the fans get what they want and claimed that he's delighted his role on the show has been able to help him rise up in the music game.

He revealed, “I’ll always say a ‘Hodor’ right at the end [of a set], because I think I’d probably get lynched if I didn’t."

“But, you know, it is what it is. People sort of assume that it p***es me off in some way, but it doesn’t. It’s given me this wonderful vehicle to sort of push myself and music into the world, which I didn’t have before. So how can I resent that?”

When asked what he thinks Hodor would listen to, Kristian hilariously commented, “Probably something frat boys would listen to, because he’s a bit of an idiot. So let’s go with dubstep.”

After finding out that DJ Kristian Nairn is actually Hodor, many fans have taken to Twitter to share their videos of his live sets and we have to say, they seem incredible!

Mate hodor had a DJ set at my uni hahahaha #HoldTheDeck pic.twitter.com/M4Qh8rhaQf — Anthony (@anthonymacca) January 22, 2017

Kristian Nairn AKA Hodor from Game of Thrones is the celebrity DJ for the Diablo 20th Anniversary Party #BlizzCon #DropTheBeat #HoldTheDoor pic.twitter.com/zRIF8XHc1R — Captain Richard (@RichardOnTwitch) November 5, 2016

So what's next? Is Arya Stark a secret circus entertainer or is Jon Snow actually a secret balloon animal expert?

Well whatever happens, there's one thing we know for sure and that's that they're all amazing actors in one of the biggest and best shows around.

So whilst you're here, take a look at all the greatness we've got coming up in season 7!