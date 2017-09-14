Turns Out Daenerys & Jon Snow Might Not Be Aunt & Nephew After All... But Could Be Even More Closely Related

14 September 2017, 16:07

Game of Thrones

Say it ain't so.

It aired a few weeks ago but there’s a high chance that you’re still not quite over the ickiness of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. 

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but their aunt and nephew status could actually be the better of the two potential scenarios.

That’s because both the books and the show have laid groundwork for Dany and Jon to be even more closely related. As close as siblings. 

In the books, Dany doesn’t have the childhood that she thinks she does. Fans of the novels noticed that she remembers a lemon tree where she grew up in Braavos, but lemon trees don’t grow in Braavos (obviously), they grow in Dorne (again, obviously).

So, how would she misremember her childhood? The easy answer is: she was lied to. 

Why?

Well, she could’ve been taken into hiding, potentially explaining why she left Dorne at such a young age. 

Why was she taken into hiding? 

For the same reason as Jon: she’s the daughter of Rhaegar and not Aerys.  

DUN DUN DUNNNNNNNN.

So, yeah, that potentially means that Dany and Jon are brother and sister. 

However, there is more evidence:

Alfie Allen and the Luke Skywalker Theory 

In an interview after season two, Alfie Allen revealed: “I asked about who Jon Snow’s real parents were, and he told me. I can’t say who, but I can tell you that it involves a bit of a Luke Skywalker situation”. 

By that, he could mean that Luke simply wasn’t aware of who his parents were but Alfie COULD also have hinted that like Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, Jon Snow wasn’t the only kid to be taken into hiding but maybe Dany was too.  

They were separated and therefore Jon went to the Stark side and Dany went to the Targaryen bloodline.  

Ned Stark 

Remember how protective he was of Dany in season one when he argued with King Robert against getting an assassin to kill her? Well, what if he was protecting her because he knew that she’s Jon’s sister. 

The Azor Ahai Prophecy

Both Dany and Jon have been openly linked to the it on the TV adaptation with Melisandre finding it hard to decide which of them is the prince who was promised. What if she’s finding it hard because they’re so closely related?

Us right now:

