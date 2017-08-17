You're Not A Real 'Game Of Thrones' Fan Until You've Watched The Series Reenacted By Corgis...

You know nothing, Jon Snow... Except for how to catch a frisbee in your mouth.

There's dragons. There's sword-fighting. There's naughty words. What could possibly make HBO's drama-fantasy 'Game of Thrones' even better?

Dogs. Obviously. Dogs make everything better.

One incredible genius, Jessica Ellis, sought high and low through her archive of GIFs, to recreate past and present series of 'Game of Thrones', using nothing but... Corgis.

From the moment Bran announces he's the three-eyed raven, to Jon Snow's resurrection, Jessica collected her favourite and most hilarious GIFs of corgis, re-enacting them.

I killed Joffrey. Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me. pic.twitter.com/e9yAENB7yQ — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 16, 2017

I'm the three eyed Raven now. pic.twitter.com/QL55tlnkyn — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 16, 2017

Oh, and before we showed you all of this, maybe we should have said 'Spoiler Alert'?

