You Don't Have To Wait Until 2019 For Your Game Of Thrones Void To Be Filled & Here's How

4 October 2017, 12:12

If you’ve been wondering how you’re going to kill time between now and the final season of Game of Thrones coming out, then we’ve got you covered. 

The brand new game, named Conquest, is almost here and it’s basically going to fill up all the time that we normally spent watching the TV show. 

The game will be dropping on October 19th which means that your morning (and evening!) commute is now sorted. 

You’ll be able to choose from a number of gameplay styles including battles and building your own version of Westeros. 

On top of that, you’ll be able to create your own House, build an army and council, interact with your favourite characters and explore the kingdoms. 

Fans reckon they saw Catelyn Stark's ghost in the background of season 7... 

