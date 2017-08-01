12 Ex Game Of Thrones Actors On The Brutal Ways They Found Out They Were Being Killed Off & Thus, Unemployed

1 August 2017, 16:28

Game of Thrones

It's all about 'The Call'. CAUTION: SPOILERS.

We’ve loved and lost a lot of great Game of Thrones characters and we’re not gonna lie, we’ve probably cried more than we should’ve done. 

Sorry, but are you saying to us that Hodor’s death didn’t make you feel something? ANYTHING?! 

> WATCH: Some Of Our Favourite Pop Stars Just Recorded The GoT Theme Tune!

Well, it turns out that the cast themselves are just as devastated when their character gets killed off.

So, how do they tend to find out?

1. Jessica Henwick - Nymeria 

Cause of death: Met her fate at the hands of Enron Greyjoy’s army

Discusisng a phone call from the directors, Jessica Henwick who played Nymeria in the HBO showed revealed that “As soon as you hear that more than one of them is on the call you know what that means. If it’s both of them then you know”. 

2. Natalie Dormer - Margaery Tyrell 

Cause of death: Burned alive in wildfire explosion, orchestrated by Cersei Lannister 

Natalie Dormer’s circumstances were slightly different and she was paid the honour of finding out her character's fate an entire YEAR before it was filmed. 

Talking at London Film and Comic Con, Natalie revealed that she really wanted to be released from the Game of Thrones schedule so that she could film another project and producers had originally said no.

“I phoned Dan and David because there was a job that I really wanted to do and they said ‘no, you can’t do it, we won’t release you from the schedule’ and I was really upset and they said ‘but don’t worry Natalie, we’re gonna kill you next year”, Natalie revealed.

Brutal.

3. Sean Bean - Eddard (Ned) Stark 

Cause of death: Beheaded by Sec Ilyn Payne at the order of Joffrey Baratheon 

When it originally happened, Sean Bean revealed that it came “as a shock to everybody - everybody, except this young little brat that’s sat on the throne”. 

When asked which of his on screen deaths he’d like brought back from the dead, Sean Bean instantly replies, “Ned Stark”, before continuing, “They brought Jon Snow back, so couldn’t they bring Ned Stark back too?” 

4. Jason Momoa - Khal Drogo 

Cause of death: Smothered to death by Daenerys Targaryen in a mercy killing after a spell left him in a catatonic state

Turns out, that Jason Momoa REALLY loved his character - so much so that he read the book in four days. “When Drogo died, I literally freaked out, set down the book, went to Barnes & Noble, bought the second book and I’m flipping through it because, of course, I’m in it and I was so bummed [I wasn’t in the second series]. I was super bummed”, he revealed. 

5. Richard Madden - Robb Stark 

Cause of death: Shot by a Frey crossbowman and then stabbed by Roose Bolton at the Red Wedding

Richard Madden’s reaction to being killed off the show is perhaps one of the more emotional. It was revealed that he got on the plane at Belfast straight after finishing filming and “cried the whole way” before calling himself the “crazy boy on the plane crying at about midnight, landing in London”. 

6. Michelle Fairley - Catelyn Stark 

Cause of death: Throat slit by Black Walder Rivers at the Red Wedding

Turns out, Michelle Fairley wasn’t that unhappy that Catelyn Stark died when she did. “She thinks they’re [her children] all gone, so she has absolutely nothing to live for. Basically, when she slits the throat of Walder Frey’s wife, she’s inviting her death. She’s already dead inside”, she revealed.

However, she also commented that she “only read a book per season, but some of the actors had gone ahead and read all of them, so most people knew about the Red Wedding. And you know how long your contract lasts as well. So that’s a bit of a clue in itself”. 

7. Jack Gleeson - Joffrey Baratheon 

Cause of death: Poisoned at the Purple Wedding by Glenna Tyrell and Littlefinger

Jack Gleeson actually enjoyed filming his death scene, specifically when Joffrey was lying on the plinth because he got to “sleep all day”. However, as for whether it was a surprise, the simple answer: no. 

Jack, much like Michelle Fairley read the books: “I knew from Day 1 [Joffrey would die]. When I got the part, I read the first book. And before that, I Googled the character summaries”. He later added that he “was just like, whatever” when he found out. 

8. Rose Leslie - Ygritte 

Cause of death: Shot with an arrow by Olly in the Battle of Castle Black 

You may remember Ygritte’s insanely emotional death where she died in the arms of Jon Snow. 

On filming her final scenes, Rose Leslie revealed that “the production were incredibly thoughtful and considerate and they decided to make that scene whereby I die in Jon Snow’s arms be my final day”. 

9. Sibel Kekilli - Shae

Cause of death: Strangled to death by Tyrion Lannister

Sibel thought that Shae was going to die in season three, but little did she know that her character had another season left in her! 

At the end of last season [season four], I asked [executive producers] Dan [D.B. Weiss] and David [Benioff], “When is she going to die?” And they said, “Yes Sibel, we have to tell you, it’s going to happen in the fourth season.” I said, “No! Really? The beginning or the end?” And they said, “The end.” So I begged them every second: “Please don’t kill her! She will be a good queen!” But it didn’t work.”

10. Charles Dance - Tywin Lannister 

Cause of death: Shot on the toilet by Tyrion with a crossbow.

Revealing that he “knew his demise was coming but I didn’t know how”, Charles Dance was paid the misfortune of finding out from a fan on the street.

“I didn’t read the books. They are far too thick. They frighten me books that thick”, he revealed on not knowing how Tywin would die. 

He went on to reveal that “There was a guy in the street who came up to me and said ‘Game of Thrones, brilliant, you’ve got a great death scene”. And I say, “oh do I?” and he told me the manner of my death so I went into Waterstones, got the book and saw, ahhh… On the khazi”. 

11. Kristian Nairn - Hodor

Cause of death: Torn apart by Wights 

Kristian revealed that he simply “got The Call”. He went on to reveal that “you know what’s going to happen. Some of my friends got the scripts before I did, so I sort of got the hint it was going to happen. With Game of Thrones nothing is ever certain, and that I made it this far is pretty good.”

12. Iwan Rheon - Ramsay Bolton 

Cause of death: Eaten alive by his own dogs at the order of Sansa Stark 

Much like Kristian Nairn, Iwan Rheon also got The Call. 

“You get a call”, he revealed. “They said, ‘hey congratulations, Ramsay makes it to the Iron Throne!’ and I’m like, ‘I’m dead, aren’t I?”. He later added that “When you get the call, you know what’s coming”. 

Trending On Capital FM

Penn Badgley

Penn Badgley Is Basically Bringing Gossip Girl Back With His New TV Show... Except It's Darker. Way Darker.
Demi Lovato wears a green sequin leotard on stage

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Justin Bieber goes for a hike with a mystery lady

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry
    itunes
  2. 2
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  3. 3
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrique feat. Matt Terry & Sean Paul
    itunes
  4. 4
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  5. 5
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  6. 6
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  7. 7
    Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber) [Remix]
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
    itunes
  8. 8
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix) artwork
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
    Maggie Lindemann
  9. 9
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix feat. Stormzy
  10. 10
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  11. 11
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  12. 12
    In The End artwork
    In The End
    Linkin Park
    itunes
  13. 13
    Numb artwork
    Numb
    Linkin Park
    itunes
  14. 14
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back artwork
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  15. 15
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  16. 16
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  17. 17
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue feat. William Singe
  18. 18
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  19. 19
    Malibu
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  20. 20
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
  21. 21
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  22. 22
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne feat. Quavo
  23. 23
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  24. 24
    2U artwork
    2U
    David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber
  25. 25
    Crying In The Club artwork
    Crying In The Club
    Camila Cabello
  26. 26
    I'm the One artwork
    I'm the One
    DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber , Quavo, ...
    itunes
  27. 27
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinson feat. Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  28. 28
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  29. 29
    Miracles (Someone Special) artwork
    Miracles (Someone Special)
    Coldplay & Big Sean
    itunes
  30. 30
    Know No Better artwork
    Know No Better
    Major Lazer feat. Travis Scott, Camila...
    itunes
  31. 31
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  32. 32
    Unpredictable artwork
    Unpredictable
    Olly Murs feat. Louisa Johnson
  33. 33
    Swalla artwork
    Swalla
    Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Doll
    itunes
  34. 34
    Numb / Encore artwork
    Numb / Encore
    Jay Z & Linkin Park
    itunes
  35. 35
    What I've Done artwork
    What I've Done
    Linkin Park
    itunes
  36. 36
    Chasing Highs artwork
    Chasing Highs
    Alma
    itunes
  37. 37
    Get Low artwork
    Get Low
    Zedd feat. Liam Payne
    itunes
  38. 38
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  39. 39
    Sorry Not Sorry
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  40. 40
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site