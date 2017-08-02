Love Island’s Gabby Threatens To ‘Name And Shame’ Racist Trolls Who Targeted Her Relationship With Marcel

Love Island's Gabby Talks About The Horrific Racial Abuse Her & Marcel Have Been Receiving This years islanders have been the subject of racial abuse since they left the island. 00:57

Sending them tonnes of love.

You would’ve thought that Gabby and Marcel were enjoying each others company and relishing in their new found love.

However, it seems that some people are out to get them for their romance and Gabby isn’t having any of it.

The blonde bombshell has taken to social media to expose the vile racist abuse that she’s been receiving over her relationship with Marcel.

The couple, who finished fourth on the reality show, have revealed that trolls have been sending them horrific racist messages and it is not okay.

Making a stand, Gabby posted a video on her Instagram stories in support of her relationship and addressing the comments.

the dms gabby gets are so mf vile. my girlie needs to expose the racist pricks pic.twitter.com/77f1cXpAdz — ㅤtilly (@tomsdoherty) August 1, 2017

Speaking to the camera, she said, “I have been reading through some of the messages I’ve received over the last few weeks and I’m absolutely horrified at the amount of disgusting racial abuse due to mine and Marcel’s relationship”.

She continued that “it is completely unacceptable and to know that this still goes on in 2017 breaks my heart”.

She ended with a powerful statement that if this goes on, she’ll “have no choice but to publicly name and shame every single one of you”.

