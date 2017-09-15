This Girl's Revenge On A Guy Who Screwed Her Over Is So Good We Wanna Try It On All Our Exes

15 September 2017, 15:49

Phone Number Revenge

This is genius!

We all know that Taylor Swift loves writing about her exes in songs - but it turns out that's not the most savage revenge out there.

It turns out there's another trick that one hella smart lady has used and it's making cheating partners everywhere quake in their boots.

When American lad Daniel Jones 'screwed over' our new favourite female, she didn't take it too well, so over the last few years she's been giving his number out to guys in bars pretending it's hers.

Yep, Daniel shared the above screenshot of a message he'd received from one of the guys who'd been given his number alongside the caption 'A girl I screwed over once upon a time now gives my number to all the guys she's not interested in at the bars. Well played.'

Call us crazy, but we've never actually thought to do that and now it's giving us all kinds of ideas!

Sadly we don't know who the mystery woman is, but we have to take our hat off to her because she has smashed it with this idea.

GIF: GIPHY

Some of the replies to Daniel's tweet we're pretty hilarious too...

So if you think you're the king/queen of getting your own back, think again!

