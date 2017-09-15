This Girl's Revenge On A Guy Who Screwed Her Over Is So Good We Wanna Try It On All Our Exes

This is genius!

We all know that Taylor Swift loves writing about her exes in songs - but it turns out that's not the most savage revenge out there.

It turns out there's another trick that one hella smart lady has used and it's making cheating partners everywhere quake in their boots.

When American lad Daniel Jones 'screwed over' our new favourite female, she didn't take it too well, so over the last few years she's been giving his number out to guys in bars pretending it's hers.

A girl I screwed over once upon a time now gives my number to all the guys she's not interested in at the bars. Well played. pic.twitter.com/qUA25GEyrx — Daniel Jones (@danieljoness) August 31, 2017

Yep, Daniel shared the above screenshot of a message he'd received from one of the guys who'd been given his number alongside the caption 'A girl I screwed over once upon a time now gives my number to all the guys she's not interested in at the bars. Well played.'

Call us crazy, but we've never actually thought to do that and now it's giving us all kinds of ideas!

Sadly we don't know who the mystery woman is, but we have to take our hat off to her because she has smashed it with this idea.

Some of the replies to Daniel's tweet we're pretty hilarious too...

Bro chill out, this is the type of savagery that females don't need to know they can do to us. — Scottie Mccollam (@BLovedMercenary) August 31, 2017

low key genius — Brittanie Smith (@britters__smith) September 1, 2017

I aspire to be this petty in life — Torrence (@TorrenceRogers) September 3, 2017

So if you think you're the king/queen of getting your own back, think again!

