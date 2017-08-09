Just 10 Texts To An Ex That Will Make You Cry Both Tears Of Joy And Awkwardness...

So wrong. But so right.

Just try to tell us you haven't made a few, erm, questionable life choices after a few pints, using your phone. You know what we're talking about - when you text the ex.

It's so bad, Tinie Tempah literally wrote a song dedicated to it. So why on earth would you do it?!

We've scoured the internet high-and-low (and even included the odd text from some of us at the office) where it proves that texting your ex is probably the worst thing that you could ever, EVER do.

They could respond with some pure brutal education...



Pic: Instagram

They could also try and force you to buy them sweet things...



Pic: Instagram

They could humiliate you with a meme from your fave show...

Pic: Instagram

They could also get you annihilated by their current bae...



Pic: Instagram

They could respond in the most BRUTAL fashion...



Pic: Instagram

They could also remind you that you were never any good...

Pic: Instagram



They could tell you that you were, in fact, less than a 6/10...

Pic: Instagram

They could also break your heart using cute, adorable emojis...



Pic: Instagram

They could prove that no-one will ever, ever love you...

Pic: Instagram



They could also make you consider taking every photo you've ever taken off the internet...

Pic: Instagram

They could, finally, just straight up pie you off...

Pic: Instagram

So what have we learned? Never. Ever. EVER. Text an ex, 'kay? Next week's lesson: what not to say on Tinder. Sigh.

And, just like Little Mix said at the #CapitalSTB, this is a shout-out to our ex...