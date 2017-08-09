Just 10 Texts To An Ex That Will Make You Cry Both Tears Of Joy And Awkwardness...

Now Playing
9 August 2017, 15:48
So wrong. But so right.
Just try to tell us you haven't made a few, erm, questionable life choices after a few pints, using your phone. You know what we're talking about - when you text the ex.
It's so bad, Tinie Tempah literally wrote a song dedicated to it. So why on earth would you do it?!
We've scoured the internet high-and-low (and even included the odd text from some of us at the office) where it proves that texting your ex is probably the worst thing that you could ever, EVER do.
They could respond with some pure brutal education...
Pic: Instagram
They could also try and force you to buy them sweet things...
Pic: Instagram
They could humiliate you with a meme from your fave show...
Pic: Instagram
They could also get you annihilated by their current bae...
Pic: Instagram
They could respond in the most BRUTAL fashion...
Pic: Instagram
They could also remind you that you were never any good...
Pic: Instagram
They could tell you that you were, in fact, less than a 6/10...
Pic: Instagram
They could also break your heart using cute, adorable emojis...
Pic: Instagram
They could prove that no-one will ever, ever love you...
Pic: Instagram
They could also make you consider taking every photo you've ever taken off the internet...
Pic: Instagram
They could, finally, just straight up pie you off...
Pic: Instagram
So what have we learned? Never. Ever. EVER. Text an ex, 'kay? Next week's lesson: what not to say on Tinder. Sigh.
