If This Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Reunion Doesn't Get You In The Feels, You Have A Heart Made Of Stone

Now this is a story all about how our favourite people came back together for the most magical moment ever.

Right. Okay. We're okay now. We've finally stopped crying at the last episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (even if it did air in 1996.)

But we're opening the flood-gates yet again, after Alfonso Ribeiro (who played Carlton Banks on the popular sitcom) uploaded the most adorable photo with the whole cast.

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) onMar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

The Instagram snap includes (from left to right), Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Will Smith, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell. James Avery, who played Uncle Phil, passed away in 2014, and this was reflected in the Alfonso's caption.

"Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete", said Alfonso. The rest of the caption read as "Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family."

You can say that again, Alfonso. There's nothing we want more than to be a part of the Banks family. If only we had an invite to this yacht party. Hint. Hint.

Pic: Getty

