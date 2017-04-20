Turns Out There Are Actually FOUR Chuckle Brothers & We Had No Idea

Oh dear oh dear!

For over two decades, Barry & Paul Elliott made every kids day that bit better with their performance and crazy antics as the hilarious Chuckle Brothers.

"To me, to you", "Oh dear oh dear" and more were classic catchphrases and in recent years the pair even recorded a track with Tinchy Stryder!

But did you know that there are actually four Chuckle Brothers?! How did we manage to miss that after all these years? We know - we're stunned too.

Picture: YouTube

Whilst Barry and Paul are the two that everyone will remember, there's actually Jimmy and Brian too and our minds have just officially been blown. Jimmy and Brian even appeared in ChuckleVision on numerous occasions and went by the nicknames No Slacking and Getoutofit.

Jimmy and Brian are known as the Patton Brothers, but in the sixties and seventies they teamed up with Barry and Paul to form the Chuckle Brothers and appeared on several TV shows as a four-piece.

Picture: YouTube

The brothers eventually split into two comedy duos, with Barry and Paul continuing to use the Chuckle Brothers name and going on to gain huge acclaim on childrens' TV.

In another 'did you know moment', how many of you knew that Barry and Paul actually released an album? Yep, back in 1995 the duo released their debut project 'To You To Me', which featured songs based on their classic catchphrases such as 'Silly You, Silly Me'. Wow.

@fiveaftermidnight today at the #RSOSCARS SHEFFIELD City Hall pic.twitter.com/suFG1F6dQb — Paul Chuckle (@PaulChuckle2) April 5, 2017

In even more recent news, Jimmy, who is now 85 years old, married a 26-year-old ChuckleVision fan named Amy in Southport. Speaking about the marriage, the bride's mum told a tabloid, "The age gap doesn’t bother them or us at all. It’s love - so it doesn’t matter. Amy is happy and so are we. We are delighted and very proud.”

We bet their wedding reception was a right old chuckle (soz)!

