The First 'Love Island' Baby Has Been Born & We're Obsessed With Her Adorable Name

8 May 2017, 12:00

Love Island Baby

"When 2 became 3."

When people get together on reality shows, how many of us actually expect them to stay together for ages afterwards and end up having a baby together?  Not us, that's for sure!

But one couple have proved that you really can find love on TV. Yes, Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison who met on Love Island remained together after the show and have now welcomed their first child.

Cally shared this seriously adorable picture on her Instagram before we later found out what the couple's new arrival was named...

 

The most amazing day and feeling ever .... when 2 became 3

A post shared by C A L L Y J A N E (@misscallyjane) onMay 7, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

 

A spokesperson revealed, "Cally and Luis welcomed their gorgeous baby girl named Vienna Morrison Beech. Vienna arrived safely by Emergency C section at 2.30 AM today weighing 5lbs 9. Mummy is doing well."

Aww Vienna Morrison Beech! That is literally the most beautful name we've heard in a long time.

It sounds like the couple couldn't be happier with their new born daughter and we're so happy for them.

With the new series of Love Island getting under way pretty soon, we'll have to keep our eyes out for more potential couples who might just follow in the Cally & Luis blueprint.

Congrats guys!

