This Guy Suffered The Most Awkward 'First Dates' Chat Ever & We Don't Know Whether To Laugh Or Cry

Just. So. Cringe.

For most people, being nervous on a first date is pretty standard...especially a blind date. But one guy on the show 'First Dates', he had one of the most awkward moments we've ever seen.

The video above shows you the cringiest moments from the date and we genuinely don't know how he managed to stay composed during the whole thing!

After being told a 'very interesting' story about the origins of the Negroni cocktail, he was then asked about things he doesn't eat - pretty amazing first date chat eh.

His date went on to reveal, "If I find someone attractive and I've just met them, I will spew utter nonsense" and that pretty much summed up their entire evening by the looks of it.

Tbf they were laughing at each others jokes and smiling throughout, however we can't help but feel super uncomfortable watching their awkward exchanges and the whole thing is just .

So however many terrible first dates you've been on, just remember there are always loads of other people also having a hella awks time too!

