Finn Wolfhard's Rock Band Just Got Signed By A Record Label & His Fans Are Losing All Chill

Is there anything the kid can't do?!

Because being one of the main characters in the world's most popular TV show isn't enough, Finn Wolfhard has now bagged a record deal with his Vancouver based four-piece 'Calpurina'.

Guess who starts recording a week today? A post shared by Calpurnia (@calpurniaofficial) onNov 13, 2017 at 4:05pm PST

The 14 year old previously told Dazed that he wants to release a whole album sometime soon and it looks like his dream might finally come true; “I love 80s and 90s music - I love Nirvana, Joy Division and New Order – older alternative, I guess. There’s a scene where they use ‘Atmosphere’ by Joy Division. Charlie Heaton’s character is crying. It’s perfect.”

Working with three of his pals from Vancouver, the actor is ready to get his tracks recorded and to start releasing them into the world. In a statement about the band, Finn wrote...

"It is so sweet that we have such a good team at Royal Mountain Records. I love everyone on it. I’m extremely excited to record our EP with Cadien Lake James. Not only is he in one of my favourite bands of all time, and recorded some of my favourite songs, but he is also the sweetest guy ever. Thanks everyone so much who helped us out along the way, it means the world. <3"



Finn's fans are already stanning over the possibility of hearing 'Calpurina''s new tunes!

calpurnia will blow our minds! finn and his band are so talented. i'm so proud pic.twitter.com/iZuQcEWLxq — stranger things 2 (@bestofsthings) November 18, 2017

calpurnia are coming and my piggy bank is quaking in fear — kiko (@ovaIIes) November 17, 2017

calpurnia's single better drop at 12:01 am january 1st ya girl impatient — lauryn (@copaceticfinn) November 14, 2017

album — Finn | H (@finnxwaffles) November 14, 2017

