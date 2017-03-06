WATCH: 15 Films Turning 10 In 2017 Just To Make Us Feel Ancient

Just when you were thinking everything was going your way...this comes along.

What were you up to 10 years ago? Still in school? Starting out at Uni?

Whatever it was, it's likely you bought tickets to see 'Hot Fuzz' or even lost it at how bad an actor Daniel Radcliffe was in the first Harry Potter... (He's since made up for it so he's fully forgiven.)

15 Movies Turning 10 In 2017! 02:46

Sure, we hear 'omg how fast does time fly?' every other day...but seriously, how the hell are some of these films a DECADE old?!

Full list of films featured:

No Country For Old Men Superbad Transformers There Will Be Blood 300 The Simpsons Movie Knocked Up Juno The Bourne Ultimatum Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix P.S. I Love You I Am Legend Ratatouille Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End Hot Fuzz

Pic: Warner

Yep, it's official - we're old fogeys.

