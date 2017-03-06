WATCH: 15 Films Turning 10 In 2017 Just To Make Us Feel Ancient

Ratatouille movie

Just when you were thinking everything was going your way...this comes along.

What were you up to 10 years ago? Still in school? Starting out at Uni? 

Whatever it was, it's likely you bought tickets to see 'Hot Fuzz' or even lost it at how bad an actor Daniel Radcliffe was in the first Harry Potter... (He's since made up for it so he's fully forgiven.) 

15 Movies Turning 10 In 2017!

Sure, we hear 'omg how fast does time fly?' every other day...but seriously, how the hell are some of these films a DECADE old?! 

Full list of films featured: 

  1. No Country For Old Men
  2. Superbad
  3. Transformers
  4. There Will Be Blood
  5. 300
  6. The Simpsons Movie
  7. Knocked Up
  8. Juno
  9. The Bourne Ultimatum
  10. Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix
  11. P.S. I Love You
  12. I Am Legend
  13. Ratatouille
  14. Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End
  15. Hot Fuzz

Yep, it's official - we're old fogeys. 

WHAT?! We Can't Believe That These Songs Are Turning 15 Years Old In 2017

